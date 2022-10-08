Create

“I haven’t seen anyone talk about it yet”, “deserve at least 2 assists” – Chelsea fans surprised with performance from player who proved doubters wrong in 3-0 win over Wolves

By Matthew Guyett
Modified Oct 08, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Chelsea fans pleased with Azpilicueta
Chelsea fans pleased with Azpilicueta's performance against Wolves

Chelsea fans have been left surprised by Cesar Azpilicueta's performance in the Blues' comfortable 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 8.

Graham Potter's side cruised to victory through goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Armando Broja.

Havertz gave the Blues the lead in the 45+3, heading home a superb cross from Mason Mount.

Pulisic then doubled Chelsea's lead in the 54th minute with a brilliant effort after a clever one-two with Mount.

Broja wrapped up the victory in the 89th minute, unleashing a fierce effort past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Much was made of Potter's starting XI for the game, with some fans firmly against the decision to start captain Azpilicueta.

However, the veteran defender performed admirably, dealing with the threat from Wolves' Goncalo Guedes.

Azpilicueta had one shot attempt, and made three key passes with a 78.9% passing accuracy.

He also had the highest number of touches of any player on the pitch (100).

The Spaniard picked out the likes of Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher regularly and was as reliable going forward as he was defensively.

The win sees the Blues stay unbeaten under Potter and they sit fourth in the league, seven points off of leaders Manchester City.

Azpilicueta's performance did not go unnoticed and here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to the Chelsea captains outing against Wolves:

azpilicueta is putting in a massive shift today by the way, i haven’t seen anyone talk about it yet
How on earth has Azpilicueta become a better attacker than he is a defender as he ages
Azpilicueta is putting in his best performance in some time at wing-back. His yellow card earlier was harsh imo.
Potter has us playing champagne football with this lineup and even azpilicueta is playing like prime dani Alves omg
Azpilicueta running around like he's 23 years old, not 33. Good half by him
What on earth did Azpilicueta have for breakfast oh my god, what a performance so far
Azpilicueta deserve at least 2 assists already.
Azpilicueta was shockingly good tho, I thought he’s finished
Azpilicueta could’ve broken Henry’s assist record in one half if we could finish

Chelsea continue their impressive form under Potter

The Blues have impressed under Potter
The Blues have impressed under Potter

Potter started his tenure as Chelsea boss with a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on September 14.

Blues fans would be within their rights to have held reservations over whether Potter could oversee a quick turnaround at Stamford Bridge off the back of that result.

However, the English tactician has managed to transform the west London outfit into a side that any team will now fear playing against.

The sorry start to the campaign they encountered under former manager Thomas Tuchel looks to have been put behind them.

A last-gasp 2-1 win over Crystal Palace came after the draw with Salzburg, with the Blues showing their determination to get a positive result until the final whistle.

Potter's men followed that victory up with their most impressive performance to date in a 3-0 mauling of reigning Serie A champions AC Milan.

Today's performance was similarly superb and it bodes well for Chelsea, who are eyeing a successful season under Potter's watch.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to the San Siro to face Milan in the reverse fixture of their Champions League Group E tie.

