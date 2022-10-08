“I haven’t seen anyone talk about it yet”, “deserve at least 2 assists” – Chelsea fans surprised with performance from player who proved doubters wrong in 3-0 win over Wolves

Chelsea fans have been left surprised by Cesar Azpilicueta's performance in the Blues' comfortable 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 8.

Graham Potter's side cruised to victory through goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Armando Broja.

Havertz gave the Blues the lead in the 45+3, heading home a superb cross from Mason Mount.

Pulisic then doubled Chelsea's lead in the 54th minute with a brilliant effort after a clever one-two with Mount.

Broja wrapped up the victory in the 89th minute, unleashing a fierce effort past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Much was made of Potter's starting XI for the game, with some fans firmly against the decision to start captain Azpilicueta.

However, the veteran defender performed admirably, dealing with the threat from Wolves' Goncalo Guedes.

Azpilicueta had one shot attempt, and made three key passes with a 78.9% passing accuracy.

He also had the highest number of touches of any player on the pitch (100).

The Spaniard picked out the likes of Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher regularly and was as reliable going forward as he was defensively.

The win sees the Blues stay unbeaten under Potter and they sit fourth in the league, seven points off of leaders Manchester City.

Azpilicueta's performance did not go unnoticed and here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to the Chelsea captains outing against Wolves:

Champions of the World @JorginhoFan5 azpilicueta is putting in a massive shift today by the way, i haven’t seen anyone talk about it yet azpilicueta is putting in a massive shift today by the way, i haven’t seen anyone talk about it yet

𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐨 @Denzo_CFC How on earth has Azpilicueta become a better attacker than he is a defender as he ages How on earth has Azpilicueta become a better attacker than he is a defender as he ages

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Azpilicueta is putting in his best performance in some time at wing-back. His yellow card earlier was harsh imo. Azpilicueta is putting in his best performance in some time at wing-back. His yellow card earlier was harsh imo.

ryan @B4LDB4ST4RD Potter has us playing champagne football with this lineup and even azpilicueta is playing like prime dani Alves omg Potter has us playing champagne football with this lineup and even azpilicueta is playing like prime dani Alves omg

Harry @HarryCFC170 Azpilicueta running around like he's 23 years old, not 33. Good half by him Azpilicueta running around like he's 23 years old, not 33. Good half by him

Kaz @CFCKaz6 What on earth did Azpilicueta have for breakfast oh my god, what a performance so far What on earth did Azpilicueta have for breakfast oh my god, what a performance so far

𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐂̧𝐀𝐓𝐄 @Pulisicate Azpilicueta deserve at least 2 assists already. Azpilicueta deserve at least 2 assists already.

Seun_CruEllis⭐️⭐️ 🇨🇦🇳🇬 @dicey_armaney Azpilicueta was shockingly good tho, I thought he’s finished Azpilicueta was shockingly good tho, I thought he’s finished

Dubois @CFCDUBois Azpilicueta could’ve broken Henry’s assist record in one half if we could finish Azpilicueta could’ve broken Henry’s assist record in one half if we could finish

Chelsea continue their impressive form under Potter

The Blues have impressed under Potter

Potter started his tenure as Chelsea boss with a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on September 14.

Blues fans would be within their rights to have held reservations over whether Potter could oversee a quick turnaround at Stamford Bridge off the back of that result.

However, the English tactician has managed to transform the west London outfit into a side that any team will now fear playing against.

The sorry start to the campaign they encountered under former manager Thomas Tuchel looks to have been put behind them.

A last-gasp 2-1 win over Crystal Palace came after the draw with Salzburg, with the Blues showing their determination to get a positive result until the final whistle.

Potter's men followed that victory up with their most impressive performance to date in a 3-0 mauling of reigning Serie A champions AC Milan.

Today's performance was similarly superb and it bodes well for Chelsea, who are eyeing a successful season under Potter's watch.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to the San Siro to face Milan in the reverse fixture of their Champions League Group E tie.

