Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted at quitting the club in the future if his players do not respond soon.

The Cityzens currently trail league leaders Arsenal by five points in the Premier League, having played one game more.

Guardiola, who has already won four Premier League titles as Manchester City manager, has urged his players to pick up their game.

The former Barcelona manager has questioned the hunger of his players after enjoying so much success in recent years. Guardiola said, as quoted by NDTV Sports:

"I won four La Ligas in a row when I was a football player. In the fifth (season) I was not the same, in the sixth I was not the same. I was not starving enough. I thought 'How good I am' and Madrid beat me the fifth and the sixth."

He added:

"I understand (the challenge) but I am here to do it. The chairman knows that. I want to be here, otherwise I don't sign. But if I lose the team or I lose something I cannot be here. Here people don't wait. We are second in the table, we are not 25 points behind Arsenal."

Guardiola has claimed that his reign at the Etihad will be forever remembered for their achievements. He also claimed that there is still plenty of time left in the season and urged his players to buckle up. He stated:

"There are still 57 points still to play. What I am saying is playing in this way, (there is) no chance. We have time to recover. I'm sorry for our haters, we will be in the history books of the Premier League for what we have done -- (it's) undeniable."

He added:

"For many things, the consistency to play in a good level but that is the past. Now our fans want the second half (against Tottenham) more often and that is what we have to find."

Manchester City eye surprise move for 18-year-old Belgian Pro League starlet

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a surprise move for Genk youngster Bilal el Khannouss. The 18-year-old gifted attacking midfielder has made 22 appearances for the Jupiter Pro League side this season.

Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws reported last month that Manchester City and Napoli are both watching the wonderkid.

2022 saw Bilal El Khannouss make his debut for club and country, solidify his place in Genk's starting line-up, and start for Morocco in the third-place match. 2023 could see him break onto the scene as the next top talent to emerge from Genk.

Genk are determined to retain El Khannouss' services until the end of the 2023-24 season. They also reportedly want the 18-year-old to become the most expensive departure from Belgium when he eventually leaves the club.

Charles De Ketelaere's €32 million move from Club Brugge to AC Milan last summer currently holds the record.

