Manchester City eye surprise move for 18-year-old Belgian star - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a surprise move for Belgian youngster Bilal el Khannouss.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has made 22 appearances for the Jupiter Pro League side this season. Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws reported last month that City's scouts, along with Serie A side Napoli's scouts, are watching the player from close quarters.

The Moroccan international's friends, Adame Lakhouit and Yassin Hirji, recently sat down for a chat with HLN. Hirji was quizzed about City's interest in his friend El Khannouss. He said (via Sport Witness):

“It’s crazy for us to read, but with Bilal, it slips right off. A transfer is not his biggest concern. He just wants to perform on the field and will see after the season what the best step is.”

Lakhouit also shared his take on the speculations, saying:

“I didn’t think it was illogical that those teams were mentioned. It’s not new that big teams want him. Ajax, for example, never left."

He added:

“A few years ago, he could already go there/ and then I told him: ‘Bilal, come on, Ajax is at your door. Just respond.’ He wanted to stay closer to his family. Then he played against them in the preparation. He was very casual beforehand. ‘I don’t feel like it.’ After two minutes, he scored from his own half. Well, quite logical that Ajax continues to follow him, I thought at the time.”

KAA Genk want more for El Khannouss than they made from the sale of Charles de Ketelaere to AC Milan last season. The Rossoneri paid €32 million for De Ketelaere.

Izem Anass @Izemanass ! Bilal El Khannouss 🎙C'est une immense fierté surtout à mon âge je suis fier d'être Marocain ... Bilal El Khannouss 🎙C'est une immense fierté surtout à mon âge je suis fier d'être Marocain ... 🇲🇦! https://t.co/P4lqV5LF29

Speaking about how much Genk would want for El Kannouss, Lakhouit said:

“Next level. You always follow those transfer rumours, and now they are about your friend. But Genk know what they’re doing. If they put that pressure on him, it’s because Bilal can handle it.”

Manchester City set to return to action against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Everton FC - Premier League

Manchester City made a fabulous comeback in their latest Premier League clash against Tottenham. Despite being down 2-0, the Cityzens launched a comeback to win 4-2.

A clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad on Sunday (January 22) is next for Pep Guardiola's side. A win is almost a must for the defending champions if they're to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal.

Ilkay Gündogan @IlkayGuendogan What a comeback! Proud of my boys! @ManCity This team ... 🫶🏼What a comeback! Proud of my boys! This team ... 🫶🏼💙 What a comeback! Proud of my boys! 🔥 @ManCity https://t.co/FC4Eo2JoQp

The Gunners lead City by five points after 18 games, having played a game more.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes