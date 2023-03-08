"I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him" - Yaya Toure heaps praises on 'incredible' Arsenal star for performances this season

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for his exploits this campaign.

The Ghanaian has been excellent for Mikel Arteta's side this campaign and one of the key reasons why the Gunners are leading the title race.

Yaya Toure, who now works as an academy coach for Tottenham Hotspur, has lavished praise on Partey. The former Ivory Coast superstar has admitted that he loves watching the former Atletico Madrid star in action for the Gunners.

Toure told talkSPORT:

“Yeah he’s brilliant, it’s really nice to see. I think now every weekend when Arsenal have to play, I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him. He’s just unbelievable.”

Toure also gave his thoughts on the Premier League title race and admitted that he wished to see Manchester City retain the title. He added:

“At the moment, it is really tight. Man City are just playing really well and are hoping Arsenal will drop points. I think Arsenal will drop points. It is a long way still, the pressure is there."

"Man United are still doing well, Liverpool a brilliant result a few days ago, and Arsenal are competing fantastically well. Sometimes a team who can become champions you can always smell that luck and positivity."

The Ivorian continued:

"When I see games most of the time, you can feel champions when the team score and the camaraderie between the players and the celebrations and enjoying playing for each other. It was a last-minute goal [against Bournemouth]. I don’t want to say it is a decider of the league as it’s a long way to go. I hope Man City will do it because I’m a fan of Man City.”

Partey has been brilliant this season in the middle of the park. The Ghana international has made 26 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals in the process.

Fabrizio Romano on midfielder Arsenal made an offer for in January

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who was subject to offers from both Arsenal and Chelsea in January.

Romano has claimed that the Premier League starlet could be on the move this summer despite signing a new deal with the Seagulls. Romano said on his YouTube channel:

“Let’s see for Moises Caicedo. He signed a new deal a few days ago. It’s a really important one for Brighton because they can be stronger in negotiations. They turned down £55m from Chelsea in January and then £70m from Arsenal in January too. What’s happening? They gave this new contract to Caicedo because of the salary situation."

Speaking about the new contract, Romano added:

“It was part of the agreement between Caicedo and Brighton to give him the pay rise because it was absolutely deserved. The expectation is for big clubs to be back again in the summer. Things will happen again around Caicedo in the summer."

"Brighton will be stronger in the negotiation after this new contract. There is no release clause but this is one to watch in the summer for sure.”

Caicedo has been a key player for Brighton since his move from Independiente del Valle in 2021 and has already made 36 appearances for the Sussex-based club.

