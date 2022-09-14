"I honestly think there is no weak position in the team" - Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to compete for the Premier League title

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the Gunners can put up a Premier League title challenge this season. He claimed that the squad is devoid of any weaknesses and is improving well together.

The north London side currently sit at the top of the Premier League table after winning five out of their first six matches this season.

They will look to at least reach the fourth spot this season, which they haven't been able to achieve since the 2016-17 season. They missed out on it by just two points last season against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Wenger believes Arsenal can achieve that target this season and could even challenge the likes of Manchester City for the title. He said (via The Sun):

“I would say they are moving in the right direction. I honestly think there is no weak position in the team... they are young, promising players and they have bought well this year."

He added:

“There is no completely dominating team this season and Arsenal has a chance with the potential that is there. We used to be in the top four and why not again? You cannot even rule out the fact that they can fight for the title and hopefully they can do it.”

The Gunners brought in five players in the summer transfer window. They signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner.

They will next face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, September 18.

Arsene Wenger on not returning to Arsenal

Wenger spent 22 years at the Emirates, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, among other honors.

He departed the club in 2018 before Unai Emery took over, who was eventually replaced by Mikel Arteta in 2019.

The Spaniard has arguably formed a good squad and has a good bond with the players, the staff and the club hierarchy.

Wenger stated that he chose not to speak about Arsenal and stay away from the club to not hamper such developments by other managers like Arteta. He said:

“I haven’t been there since 2018. After 22 years as manager, maybe I arrived at the end of the road and people wanted a change. The club had chosen a different direction and I can understand that completely. Sometimes you need to have a completely new staff and my presence there could have been a problem."

He added:

“So I stayed away completely to give the club the chance to rebuild a new connection with a new manager. That’s why I never talked about Arsenal and never came back to the Emirates because I didn't want to be a presence that is maybe not good for the club. But I still feel that my life is definitely linked with Arsenal so now I support them from my TV and I am also very busy travelling the world for Fifa.”

Wenger is currently FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development.

Edited by Diptanil Roy