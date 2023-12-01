“I am honoured and proud, for now I see myself here" - Arsenal dealt blow as transfer target admits desire to stay at current club

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic has reaffirmed his commitment to Juventus, potentially scuppering the Gunners' plans to sign the Serbian frontman.

TEAMTalk reports that Juve could be open to listening to offers for Vlahovic in the region of €100 million (£86 million). The north Londoners are one of the European giants linked, with Mikel Arteta expected to bolster his attack in January.

Vlahovic has been in fine form this season, bagging five goals and one assist in 11 games across competitions. The Gunners were previously in the race for the Serbian striker until he completed a reported €83.50 million move to the Allianz Stadium from Fiorentina in January 2022.

Arsenal may be reigning their interest in the 23-year-old but he appears happy at Juve. He said (via the source above):

"I play in one of the most important teams in the world. I am honoured and proud, for now I see myself here. I still have two-and-a-half years left on my contract, but we are in no hurry. [Cristiano] Giuntoli and my agent are already talking. I’m very happy to be here.”

Arteta has three options in his striker's department (Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and, Leandro Trossard). But, there is an argument that the Gunners should look to sign a prolific forward and Vlahovic fits the bill.

The Old Lady's center-forward has wreaked havoc in Serie A for several years. He's netted 66 goals in 151 games for Juve and Fiorentina.

Piers Morgan reckons Arsenal's title hopes would be boosted by signing Ivan Toney

Piers Morgan wants Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney.

Ivan Toney is another striker being linked with Arsenal and the Brentford forward is reportedly open to a move. It's claimed that the England international prefers a move to the Emirates over Chelsea who are also showing interest.

The 27-year-old is set to return to action in January after his eight-month ban for breaching Premier League rules ends. But, he's expected to be one to watch in the winter transfer window.

Piers Morgan wants Arsenal to sign Toney as he has doubts about the likes of Jesus hitting a prolific tally this season. He told talkSPORT:

"I think we need a world-class striker. I think Jesus has a brilliant heat map, he's a fantastic footballer, he puts incredible effort in and he will score goals. But he's never going to score 25 goals a season or anything like it."

Toney bagged 21 goals in 35 games across competitions for Brentford last season. He finished third in the Premier League Golden Boot race, with 20 in 33 games. He finished behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Morgan alluded to this:

"I think Toney is a natural goalscorer, he's a predatory goalscorer and we don't really have that."

Toney has two years left on his contract with the Bees but could look to make the step up to a Champions League contender. He's expected to become a regular in Gareth Southgate's England setup once he returns ahead of next year's Euros 2024.