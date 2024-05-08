"I hope they can go to the final and win it" - PSG boss Luis Enrique names club he wants to win Champions League after losing to Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique now wishes Borussia Dortmund to win the UEFA Champions League after being knocked out by the Germans on Tuesday (May 7).

The Parisians went into the second leg at the Parc des Princes a goal down. Despite managing 31 shots and keeping 70% possession, they were unable to find a goal to level proceedings. Meanwhile, the Germans added another goal in the reverse fixture and won this tie 2-0 on aggregate.

Hoping that Borussia Dortmund beat either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the final of the competition, Enrique said after the match (via Metro):

"A tight match but to be honest I think we have to win the match. We created 31 shots, four (times hitting the woodwork) - football is so unfair sometimes."

"But congratulations to them. They are a great team, they did a great job and I hope that they can go to the final and win it."

The last time Borussia Dortmund managed to qualify for the Champions League final was back in the 2012/13 season, when they were beaten by Bayern Munich. They clinched the highest club honor in European football last in the 1996/97 campaign.

The second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu will take place on Wednesday (May 8). This tie is finely poised after the teams managed to play out a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena in the first leg.

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic reacts to monumental performance v PSG in Champions League semi-final

Edin Terzic

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic heaped praise on his team's performance following their second-leg semi-final success against PSG on Tuesday. He admitted that the Germans suffered a lot throughout the tie and that it wasn't easy to overcome the French outfit.

Across both legs of the tie, PSG managed to strike the woodwork six times, a sign of the pressure on the Borussia Dortmund goal. Speaking after the second leg, Terzic said (via Metro):

"It's a very proud moment for us, and the dream is not over yet. I think we suffered a lot, but we showed a very good game against a team that is so powerful up front, quick and mobile."

The Champions League final is set to take place on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. Terzic's team are next in action against Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday (May 11).