"I hope it can be him" - Thierry Henry reveals his favorite for 2021 Ballon d'Or

Legendary striker Thierry Henry has backed either Karim Benzema or N'Golo Kante to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Frenchman believes the two have been exceptional this year and should be favorites.

Jorginho, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are reportedly the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year, but Henry is not keen on them. He believes the three deserve to be in the race but has backed his countrymen to grab the award.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees are here 🏆



Who should win? 🤔 The 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees are here 🏆 Who should win? 🤔 https://t.co/DNB5zXTRBC

Henry thinks Lewandowski would have won the Ballon d'Or last year had it not been canceled. This year, he wants to see either Benzema or Kante lift the trophy.

While speaking with JDD (Journal du Dimanche), Henry said:

"Let's be realistic, I hope it can be him (Karim Benzema) or N'Golo Kanté. Robert Lewandowski would have been elected in 2020 if it had not been canceled. We can also talk about Jorginho because he won everything (Champions Legaue and Euro 2020). And there is Leo (Messi) who finally won the Copa America."

Patrice Evra wants Kante or Jorginho to win Ballon d'Or

While Thierry Henry has put his weight behind Benzema and Kante, Patrice Evra has also chimed in on the Ballon d'Or debate.

The former Manchester United star wants to see one of Jorginho or Kante win the France Football award and recently said:

"...In my opinion, this Ballon d'Or is for [N'Golo] Kante or Jorginho, he deserves it! I do not understand why people say 'He's just a midfielder', he won everything! Participating a lot in these triumphs.

"In my opinion, it's an injustice [if Jorginho does not win it]. I'm sick of giving it to [Lionel] Messi. What did he win last year? Ok, the Copa America, but with Barcelona, what did he do? Last year, Jorginho also won trophies that didn't exist, so for me it's an absolute injustice [if he does not win it]."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC JORGINHO CAN'T STOP WINNING THIS YEAR 🔥



🏆 EURO 2020

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Super Cup



Ballon d'Or? 🤫 JORGINHO CAN'T STOP WINNING THIS YEAR 🔥🏆 EURO 2020🏆 Champions League🏆 Super Cup Ballon d'Or? 🤫 https://t.co/HxMgUJ5H01

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There are no clear-cut favorites in the race with less than a month left for the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Lionel Messi, Jorginho, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have been touted to win it when the award is handed out.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar