“I hope they can win” – Luis Figo names team he will support during Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter

Portuguese football legend Luis Figo revealed that he's backing his former team, Inter Milan, to win the Champions League. The Nerazzurri face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Istanbul finals on June 10 for their fourth title in the competition.

Figo was a player for Inter Milan between 2005 and 2009, during which he made 140 appearances in all competitions, including 105 in Serie A. The former midfielder lifted a total of seven titles during that period, including one Scudetto each season he was there.

When asked whom he's going to support in the upcoming finals, Figo revealed that he is close with a few people at City but wants his former team to win.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Champions League event in Istanbul, the 50-year-old said (Noticias Ao Minuto):

"I have a lot of friends at City and everyone thinks City are the favorites to win. I think it's going to be an intense, emotional and competitive game. I played for Inter so I'll be rooting for them. I hope they can win."

Champions League final promises a battle for 'treble' between City and Inter

UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester City and Inter Milan will face each other for the first time in Champions League history, and both teams have 'treble' hopes on the line.

With the Premier League title already sewn up, City are looking to complete a league double with an FA Cup victory next weekend over city rivals Manchester United. That would put them on the brink of a historic treble by the time the finals arrive.

As for Inter Milan, the Italian giants have already won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana. Winning the UCL would make it three titles for the season, ensuring a mini-treble of their own.

On paper, Manchester City are the favorites given their overall form, but Inter have quietly had a fantastic European campaign too, boasting the best defensive record of all teams.

For context, in 12 games, the Nerazzurri have kept a clean sheet in eight, including in five of six knockout games. It's the battle of an unstoppable force against an immovable object in Istanbul. So, you know, there will be fireworks. June 10 can't come soon enough!

Poll : 0 votes