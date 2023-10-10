"I hope he comes to Chelsea" - John Obi Mikel wants Manchester United transfer target to join the Blues

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel wants his compatriot Victor Osimhen, a Manchester United target, to join the Blues.

Osimhen, 24, has been a solid performer for Napoli since arriving in the summer of 2020. The Nigerian striker played a key role in their first Serie A triumph in more than three decades last season, bagging 26 goals and five assists in five games.

He has started the new season strongly as well, with six goals in eight Serie A outings. Osimhen's impressive exploits have made him a target of top European clubs. One of them is Chelsea, as per CalcioMercato via SportWitness.

Apart from the Blues, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also in the fray, but the striker won't come cheap. With a contract that expires in 2025, Osimhen could cost over €100 million.

The Blues could afford that amount. Their former midfielder Mikel told The Obi one podcast (via Pys) that he would like his compatriot to arrive at Stamford Bridge, but stressed that the striker is a big United fan. He said:

"I hope he comes to Chelsea, but from the noises I hear, he is a big United (fan), but I hope he comes to Chelsea really."

The Blues could make do with a striker of Osimhen's ilk, having struggled for goals this season. Despite spending nearly £450 million, they have scored just 11 goals in eight games and are a lowly 11th in the standings.

How have Manchester United and Chelsea fared this season?

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United and Chelsea have had similar seasons. Both clubs are at the wrong end of the standings. United are down in 10th with 12 points from eight outings, while the Blues are a place and a point adrift.

Erik ten Hag's side have lost a whopping six times across competitions this season, including thrice at home. They narrowly avoided losing three home league games for the first time in nearly 45 years by scoring twice in injury time in a 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford.

The Red Devils haven't fared any better in Europe, losing both games, a first for them in the Champions League era.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's Blues don't have European football this season but have struggled for results. However, they have been in a mini-resurgence of sorts, winning their last three games across competitions.