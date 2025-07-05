“Hope we don’t regret”, “That’s Luis Enrique for you” - PSG fans worried about 28-year-old not being in starting line-up vs Bayern in CWC quarterfinal

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are left questioning Luis Enrique's decision with the starting XI once again for their clash with Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup. They are surprised to see Ousmane Dembele on the bench for the second game running, with Desire Doue starting as the main man upfront on Saturday.
Enrique has started with his standard backline that sees Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, and Nuno Mendes ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the quarter-final clash. Vitinha, João Neves, and Fabrian Ruiz are in the middle of the pitch, as expected, with Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the wings.
However, it is the selection of Doue over Dembele, who missed all group stage games, that has left the fans puzzled. One fan was just left speechless after seeing the Frenchman on the bench again and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"Dembouz" with a holding back tears emoji.
Some fans were just straight out questioning the decision and wrote:
"Where is Dembele"
"Where is dembeleeee" added another with a bunch of crying face emojis.
Some were surprised that Dembele was still on the bench and wrote:
"Ousmane still on the bench?"
"WHY DEMBELÉ not starting wtf?" added another.
For one fan, it was not a question, but just a hope that PSG would not regret benching the star player. They wrote:
"I hope we don’t regret not starting Dembele"
One fan has come to terms with the fact that surprises are always to be expected under Enrique. They added:
"Wow ... I know we are surprised not to see Dembouz starting... That's Luis Enrique for you... You can never predict his move 😅 Let's go for the win , Allez Paris"
PSG beat Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the Round of 16, while Bayern Munich got past Flamengo to seal their spot. The winner of the quarterfinal will face either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinal.
Ousmane Dembele speaks ahead of PSG vs Bayern Munich
Ousmane Dembele has admitted that he has adjusted his game to the liking of Luis Enrique. The PSG star was talking to the FIFA website when he said that the hunger is always to win trophies and he is ready to help the side however needed. He said:
"I haven't always been like that. But the coach has done a great job. I've shown my quality, I'm hungry and I always want to win. The mentality at PSG is that we have to fight. Otherwise, you can't win titles. The most important thing is to focus on the team (against Bayern). Concentrate, set the rhythm, play our game. Defend well, because they are a formidable team. We have to play 100 per cent until the end.”
"As I have said many times, it's more about teamwork,” said Dembele. “The team helps me a lot to score goals and to provide assists. My good season is due to the group, but I do feel that I'm having a great season. I'm more decisive. It's thanks to my new role. The coach has always trusted me since the first day I arrived. I have his full confidence, and I'm trying to repay him on the pitch.”
Ousmane Dembele came off the bench just after the hour mark in their 4-0 win over Inter Miami in the Round of 16.