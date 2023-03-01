“I hope it’s not true” - Former Liverpool star doesn't want 'top' Chelsea player to join Manchester City in the summer

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique recently claimed that he doesn't want Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic to join Manchester City in the summer.

The Blues had a record-breaking transfer window in January. They signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a record British transfer fee of €121 million, which has seen Kovacic's spot under threat.

The Croat has been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Enrique, however, doesn't want to see the move materialize as the former left-back believes Kovacic is a top player.

The former Liverpool defender wrote on his Instagram story:

“He is a top player, I hope it’s not true.”

"I think Mateo Kovačić is a terrific player at the peak of his powers who understands Chelsea Football Club and it's unique challenges. Just my opinion but you can't buy that. Players like Kova, the club should be including in future plans."

Kovacic has made 23 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Since joining the club from Real Madrid in 2019, Kovacic has made 207 appearances. Kovacic has been one of the main pillars in the middle of the pitch for the Blues alongside N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea and Liverpool have struggled in the Premier League this season

When the 2022-23 season started, Chelsea and Liverpool were among the favorites to win the Premier League. Both clubs, however, have suffered poor campaigns.

The Blues are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 31 points from 24 matches, having scored only 23 goals in 24 games.

Despite being on a spending spree in January, Potter's side have struggled and are winless in their last five league games, losing the most recent two.

The Reds, on the other hand, are currently seventh in the league with 36 points from 23 matches. Jurgen Klopp's team have looked defensively vulnerable this term, already conceding 28 goals.

Martyn Ziegler @martynziegler Wages league table: Liverpool overtake Man City; Spurs overtake Arsenal.

Chelsea have not filed 2021/22 accounts yet but good chance they will overtake Man City too. Wages league table: Liverpool overtake Man City; Spurs overtake Arsenal.Chelsea have not filed 2021/22 accounts yet but good chance they will overtake Man City too. https://t.co/GWRmP9ZnZn

The two sides have already met once in the league, which ended in a goalless draw at Anfield. Their second meeting at Stamford Bridge is set to take place on April 5.

Chelsea will next host Leeds United on March 4 while Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on March 1.

Both teams need a remarkable turnaround in form and a consistent run of good performances to get a top-four finish.

