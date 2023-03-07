“I hope Kylian and I will do great things together” – Lionel Messi offers strong affirmation about relationship with Mbappe at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has opened up on his relationship with Les Parisiens teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentinian icon has formed a formidable partnership with Mbappe since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2021. The two have played 55 games together so far, combining to score 29 times in the process.

Lionel Messi, though, had to keep the partnership aside when he came up against the 24-year-old in the FIFA World Cup final in December last year. Both players starred for their respective teams as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra-time to lift the trophy in Qatar.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner grabbed a brace that night, while his PSG teammate bagged a hat-trick. Despite the latter's heroics, La Albiceleste eventually emerged victorious after Kingsley Coman and Aurelian Tchouameni missed their penalties in the shootout.

Messi has now said that not being able to win the World Cup after scoring a hat-trick in the final would have been devastating for Mbappe. He looked back at the thrilling final in Qatar in awe.

"It's true that it was a breathtaking final," Messi told PSG TV. "And the scenario of the match was completely crazy. Kylian scored three incredible goals in a final!

"So not being able to be champion after that was completely crazy. But he's already won it too, and he knows what it's like to be world champion. But yes, it was a great final for the football world."

Lionel Messi went on to express his desire to lead PSG to success alongside the former AS Monaco forward, saying:

"And now it's nice to be able to play in the same team with him, and I hope Kylian and I will do great things together here in Paris."

PSG's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe determined to cause turnaround in the UEFA Champions League

PSG are set to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 8). They go to the Allianz Arena with a one-goal deficit.

Christophe Galtier will hope that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are firing on all cylinders against Bayern. The Parisians, though, will be without Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr., who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury.

It thus remains to be seen if Les Parisiens will cause a turnaround against the Bavarians without the 31-year-old. They go into the game in fine form, having won each of their last three matches. Both Messi and Mbappe have scored in each of those wins.

Poll : 0 votes