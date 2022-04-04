"I hope that it is resolved soon" - Barcelona star provides update on future as he wants to stay with Xavi's team

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has expressed his desire to continue playing for the Spanish giants after they beat Sevilla 1-0 in La Liga on Sunday. Providing an update on his future, the Uruguayan international has said that he is hopeful for the club's future under Xavi Hernandez.

Araujo is hopeful of signing a new contract with the Catalan club before the upcoming summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @ActualiteBarca #FCB



“I’m so proud to be Barcelona player, I’m happy - we’re working on it”. Ronald Araújo on his future: “This week we have a meeting to discuss the contract. I hope it will be resolved soon so that I can continue many years in this club. I am optimistic”.“I’m so proud to be Barcelona player, I’m happy - we’re working on it”. Ronald Araújo on his future: “This week we have a meeting to discuss the contract. I hope it will be resolved soon so that I can continue many years in this club. I am optimistic”. 🔴 @ActualiteBarca #FCB“I’m so proud to be Barcelona player, I’m happy - we’re working on it”. https://t.co/CP5Byegzkn

Pedri scored yet another goal to help Barca register a 1-0 win over Sevilla and topple them from the second spot in the table. Xavi has turned things around for Barcelona, so much so that the club's president is hopeful of winning the ongoing season as well.

Xavi's side have lost just one game in the last 10, proving how efficiently the former club legend has managed the crisis at Camp Nou.

However, with the club reeling under a financial crisis, there are many challenges for Barcelona ahead of the new La Liga season. Ronaldo Araujo's new contract has been discussed for a long time but nothing concrete has yet come out. Xavi is reported to be his admirer and has assured him of regular game time at the club.

Araujo, whose contract at Camp Nou expires in 2023, is seeking a long-term extension, which the club has not yet agreed upon following financial issues.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has quoted Ronald Araujo as saying that he is hopeful of a new contract as he meets the Barca board scheduled for next week. He said:

''I am very happy to be here. I am happy with the support of the people. We are working on the renewal. This week we have a meeting. I hope that it is resolved soon so that I can continue many years in this club. I want to stay here. Optimistic.”

Barcelona director Alemany provides update on Ousmane Dembele's new contract

Barcelona director Alemany has provided a new update on Osumane Dembele's new contract at the club. Alemany said that the players are well aware of the financial situation, adding that those who wish to stay will accept what is being offered by the club.

Barca director Alemany, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said:

“Everyone knows the financial situation of the club, whoever wants to stay will have to agree to the club's salary limits, whether it's Dembélé or other players who want to come”.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Barcelona director Alemany on Dembélé’s contract: “Everyone knows the financial situation of the club, whoever wants to stay will have to agree to the club's salary limits, whether it's Dembélé or other players who want to come”. @barcacentre Barcelona director Alemany on Dembélé’s contract: “Everyone knows the financial situation of the club, whoever wants to stay will have to agree to the club's salary limits, whether it's Dembélé or other players who want to come”. @barcacentre 🔴 #FCB

Dembele's contract ends in June this, making him available for free for in the summer transfer window this year. The France international had rejected two offers made to him earlier in the ongoing season, saying that the salary offered was not up to his mark.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava