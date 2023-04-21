“I hope so” – Moises Caicedo chooses between Arsenal and Manchester City in Premier League title race

In-demand Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo hopes that Arsenal can beat Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.

The Ecuador international came very close to joining the Gunners in January. Brighton rejected both official bids from Arsenal, with the second offer valued at around £70 million in transfer fees.

Chelsea opened the bidding with a £55 million offer, which was rejected. This was followed by two offers from the north London giants, who would have sensed Caicedo's desperation to join the Emirates outfit.

The midfielder even penned an open letter to Brighton owner Tony Bloom to allow him to leave but to no avail. Caicedo recently sat down for an interview with the Telegraph to shed light on his failed attempt to leave the Seagulls in the winter transfer window.

Towards the end, the former Independiente del Valle midfielder was asked if he wants to see Arsenal win the Premier League title this season. Caicedo, who signed a new contract in March to extend his stay at the Amex until June 2027, responded:

"Of course. I hope so but let's see."

Back-to-back 2-2 draws against Liverpool and West Ham United, respectively, have seen Arsenal drop four valuable points in the title race. They are still leading the table with 74 points from 31 games, but Manchester City are now just four points behind them with a game in hand.

The Gunners last won the league title in the 2003-04 season when they were managed by Arsene Wenger.

Arteta instructs Arsenal players to focus on Southampton instead of looking forward to Manchester City clash

Arsenal are set to take on Southampton in the Premier League at the Emirates later today (April 21).

In five days' time, they will travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City in a potential title decider. In such cases, it would be normal if the focus of the fans would prematurely shift to the match against the defending champions.

Mikel Arteta, however, wants to ensure that his players are focused only on Southampton. He was asked during his pre-match presser how he plans to keep Arsenal players focused on the game against the Saints.

The Spanish tactician responded, via Football.London:

"That’s it. That’s the conversation that we had the other day and nobody’s talking about what’s going to happen next Wednesday. We have to become really boring to everybody and be really repetitive and just focus on what we have to do this morning. That’s it."

Southampton, who are rock bottom in the Premier League table, have lost just twice in their last six meetings across competitions against the Gunners.

