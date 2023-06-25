“I hope to tell myself that soon” – Zinedine Zidane drops major claim on return to management after turning down PSG

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is looking to return to club management soon after turning down Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Zidane has been without a job since leaving Los Blancos after his second stint in the summer of 2021. Speaking to French outlet Telefoot, the Frenchman said that he is looking to end his break soon:

"Live and work again in France? Nothing should be ruled out. I know what I want and what I don't want. If I am having this break, it is because there must be one. I hope to tell myself that soon, I am going to be able to coach."

French outlet Le Parisien claimed earlier this month that Zidane had refused an offer to become the manager of Paris Saint-Germain.

Marca, meanwhile, have reported that some Saudi Pro League clubs have approached the 51-year-old. It was also reported in January that he turned down offers to manage the national teams of Brazil, Portugal, and the USA. He was also linked with France's managerial role until Didier Deschamps was offered a contract extension until 2026.

Zidane is eager to return to management but is said to be waiting for the right opportunity. A return to Real Madrid could be on the cards, but Carlo Ancelotti is set to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has also earmarked club legend and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as a likely successor.

After an illustrious playing career, Zidane continued his foray into management with Real Madrid's B side before becoming the coach of the senior team. Across two highly successful stints with the club, he managed to win three UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga titles.

Lionel Messi opens up on relationship with PSG fanbase

Lionel Messi has claimed he had a difficult relationship with PSG fans.

Former PSG attacker Lionel Messi has stated that he had a fractured relationship with the club's fanbase. Speaking to beIN Sports, the Argentine superstar opened up on receiving boos from the fans in the latter part of the season.

He said:

"But then some people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris supporters. I think the vast majority still see me and treat me as they did at the beginning, but there was a fracture with a significant group of the Paris fans, which obviously wasn't my intention, far from it."

He added:

"It happened just as it had happened before with [Kylian] Mbappe, with Neymar. I know that's the way they behave. I'll take away with me the people who respected me, as I always respected everyone since I arrived and that's all."

Messi is now set to leave PSG after a two-year stint, with his contract expiring at the end of this month. He will now ply his trade in the MLS, joining David Beckham's Inter Miami side.

The 36-year-old was subject to rough treatment from PSG fans for his poor performances in the UEFA Champions League. He was also booed after receiving a one game suspension from the club due to an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Poll : 0 votes