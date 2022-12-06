Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries' agent Rafaela Pimenta has commented on his client's future amidst reported links with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Dutch right-back's performances for the Italian club and his national side at the ongoing FIFA World Cup have attracted interest from many clubs.

Dumfries scored a goal and provided two assists in Oranje's 3-1 win over the USA in the Round of 16. He has also registered two goals and three assists in 20 games for Inter across competitions this season.

As per GOAL, he has been linked with both clubs for a potential move in January or next summer.

His agent Pimenta was recently asked by Sky Italia about the rise in Dumfries' stock in recent times. She replied:

“I hope his value doesn’t increase — otherwise it will be difficult to transfer him."

Inter Milan signed Dumfries for around €15 million in the summer of 2021 but his current market value stands at €28 million (via Transfermarkt).

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are on the lookout for a right-back.

The Blues have struggled in the position following an injury to Reece James. Cesar Azpilicueta is now 33 years old and his contract with Chelsea expires next summer.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, has preferred Diogo Dalot as the first-choice right-back at Manchester United but his contract also expires next summer. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has struggled with injuries and is perhaps not suited to Ten Hag's style of play.

Dumfries has registered seven goals and 10 assists in 65 appearances for Inter Milan. His attacking output would certainly be a big point of attraction for both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea and Manchester United set to play friendlies before resuming their Premier League season

The Blues will face Aston Villa on December 11 in a friendly as they prepare for the second half of the season in Abu Dhabi. Their Premier League campaign will resume on Boxing Day (December 26) when they host Bournemouth.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have traveled to Spain for their warm-weather training. They will face Cadiz and Real Betis on December 7 and 10 respectively in friendlies.

Ten Hag's side will resume their campaign with an EFL Cup Round of 16 clash against Burnley on December 21. They will then host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on December 27.

Chelsea are currently eighth in the league table, five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

