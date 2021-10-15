"I hope we will play some day" - Karim Benzema reiterates his wish to play alongside Kylian Mbappe at club level

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema has reiterated his wish to play with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. However, Benzema believes PSG and their stance on the transfer should be respected as well.

Both Benzema and Mbappe currently play together for the French national team. The duo recently won the UEFA Nations League, where Les Bleus beat Spain 2-1 in the final, with both players netting a goal apiece. Both players also scored in France's 3-2 comeback victory over Belgium in the semifinals.

Mbappe was linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the final weeks of this summer. The Frenchman's current club were, however, unwilling to let him go. Reports suggested that Los Blancos made a mammoth bid worth around £171 million towards the end of August.

However, PSG denied the offer to ensure Mbappe remained with them for at least another season. The Parisians' decision was met with scrutiny as the 22-year-old's contract with the club runs out next summer.

Resultantly, the Frenchman can begin negotiating a free transfer with other clubs next summer from January onwards. Real Madrid are in pole position to land Mbappe as things stand.

Speaking about his hopes of playing together with the youngster at the Santiago Bernabeu, Benzema said:

“I enjoy with him in the national team and in the future, why not?”

Benzema added:

“He is a great player, but you have to respect PSG. I have always said it and I say it again; I hope we will play some day.”

This is not the first time Benzema has spoken about his wishes to play with the PSG forward at Real Madrid. Earlier this month, the Frenchman mentioned that Mbappe playing for Los Blancos was a definite possibility. Benzema added that he expects his compatriot to join Real Madrid in the near future.

“[Mbappe] said it himself. He wants to see something else. Someday he will play for Real Madrid. I don't know when. But he will come. It is only a matter of time.”

PSG, however, are intent on signing Mbappe to a new contract and have offered multiple extensions to the 22-year-old. None of those offers have been accepted as yet by the Frenchman.

Real Madrid's Benzema and PSG's Mbappe endured contrasting campaigns at Euro 2020

Benzema and Mbappe also played together for France at Euro 2020 during the summer. While the Real Madrid forward won several plaudits for scoring four goals in four matches, his PSG counterpart was heavily criticized.

Mbappe recorded no goals and just one assist across four matches, and also missed a crucial penalty in the shootout against Switzerland. The PSG forward's miss meant Didier Deschamps' side exited the tournament prematurely in the Round of 16. Mbappe bounced back, however, to net the winning goal for France in the Nations League final.

