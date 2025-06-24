“I hope we win, because he has already won many awards” - PSG star who played with Lionel Messi on facing Inter Miami in Club World Cup

Gianluigi Donnarumma has admitted that he wants to win when PSG face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Italian goalkeeper heaped praise on the Argentine and named him the best player in the world, adding that he was looking forward to the clash.

Speaking to the media after PSG vs Inter Miami was confirmed in the Round of 16, Donnarumma said that he wants to win and progress in the Club World Cup. He said:

"Facing Messi? It would be amazing. We played two years with the greatest player in the world. But I hope we win, because he has already won many awards."

Donnarumma spoke about his admiration for Messi and how the superstar did during his training session at PSG. The goalkeeper admitted that he used to switch groups during rondo, as it was impossible to get close to the ball in the group that had the Argentine. Speaking to the media earlier this year, he said:

"My memories with Messi at PSG? Leo is amazing... We were playing rondo, and I would go to the other group because if Leo was with you, you had to run, and your legs felt stuck. In small spaces, no one could take the ball from him. I can't believe how that was possible! He was incredible even in training. I swear to you, when we played in training, it was unbelievable. I don't know how… how that was possible. As a person, I can tell you that Messi was incredible. He treated you with great respect and gave you advice. He was very humble."

Gianluigi Donnarumma played 59 matches with Lionel Messi at PSG. They won Ligue1 title in both seasons together at the club and the Trophee des Champions in 2022.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have earned Club World Cup knockout spot, says Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano has sent a message to PSG after Inter Miami sealed their place in the Club World Cup Round of 16. The Lionel Messi-led side's boss admitted that the level of competition is a level above the MLS, but they are ready to go toe-to-toe with the UEFA Champions League winners.

He said via GOAL:

"This level of competition isn't something we regularly encounter in our domestic league. We've shown we have no complexes. It's been a huge learning experience, and we have rightfully earned the privilege to play the European champions. We'll strive to match them, but at the end of the day, it's still 11 against 11."

PSG will face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on Sunday in the Round of 16 clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

