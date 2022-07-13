"I have no idea why, nobody else did" - Chelsea fan left fuming after Jorginho's autograph 'ruined' 2 Christian Pulisic jerseys

A Chelsea supporter has complained that Blues midfielder Jorginho left him 'disappointed' by signing two Christian Pulisic jerseys during the team's pre-season tour.

The Blues are in the United States as part of their pre-season preparation. The club are holding a week-long training camp in Los Angeles before facing Club America and Charlotte FC in Las Vegas and Charlotte respectively. The Blues are scheduled to face Arsenal in their last friendly game in Orlando on July 23.

Justin, an American fan of the west London outfit, attended their training camp at the Drake Stadium in Los Angeles in the hope of getting two jerseys signed by Pulisic. Instead, Jorginho signed the Pulisic jerseys. Taking to Twitter, Justin expressed his displeasure, writing:

"Yesterday, I attempted to get @cpulisic_10 to sign his USA & Dortmund kits at Chelsea training (he didn't). Instead Jorginho shockingly walked up and immediately signed both without asking. I have no idea why, nobody else did. My jerseys are now ruined, and I'm very disappointed."

Justin @JSRFootball Yesterday I attempted to get @cpulisic_10 to sign his USA & Dortmund kits at Chelsea training (he didn't). Instead Jorginho shockingly walked up and immediately signed both without asking. I have no idea why, nobody else did. My jerseys are now ruined and I'm very disappointed. Yesterday I attempted to get @cpulisic_10 to sign his USA & Dortmund kits at Chelsea training (he didn't). Instead Jorginho shockingly walked up and immediately signed both without asking. I have no idea why, nobody else did. My jerseys are now ruined and I'm very disappointed. https://t.co/hm6z5FvP6D

His post went viral on Twitter and grabbed the attention of other Blues fans. When queried why he didn't ask the Italian midfielder to stop, Justin replied:

"I should've. I regret not doing so, but I was simply shocked. Tuchel and many other players walked by without thinking I wanted them to sign them. I didn't expect that at all."

He later added a separate reply:

"At least I can take solace in the fact that this is bringing people a good laugh."

Both Jorginho (via Sports Illustrated) and Pulisic (via Metro) have been linked with moves to Serie A giants Juventus this summer.

Jorginho confirms desire to stay at Chelsea

Jorginho, who is in the final year of his current deal, has said that he intends to stay with the Blues amid transfer speculation linking him with Juventus. Speaking to Football London, the 30-year-old said about his future at the Premier League club. He said:

"Of course, I love Chelsea. I feel very well here and of course, I'd like to stay. But you know, there is a lot going on, and we don't know. As I said before, I am here now, and I have contract, and I love to be here. I feel very well here. So I don't think about moving anywhere."

Nathan Gissing @Nathan_Gissing #CFC Jorginho’s agent, João Santos to TuttoMercatoWeb: “Chelsea are the priority. The contract will expire in 2023, I think we will talk about the renewal from September.” Jorginho’s agent, João Santos to TuttoMercatoWeb: “Chelsea are the priority. The contract will expire in 2023, I think we will talk about the renewal from September.” 🇮🇹🔵 #CFC

He continued:

"For many years now (there is speculation). Every single year! I don't think like this. I just think about where I am and focus 100%. I'm at Chelsea and I think about Chelsea 100%."

Last season, Jorginho bagged nine goals and four assists for the Blues in 49 games across competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far