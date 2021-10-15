“I could imagine him in a team like that” – Jack Wilshere backs Manchester United target to be the ideal fit at PSG

Manchester United and PSG have both been rumoured to be among potential destinations for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the last few months. Bournemouth star Jack Wilshere believes the 22-year-old would be a good fit at the Ligue 1 giants.

Rice has been one of the standout young players for club and country for a while. That has seen him getting linked with a lot of top clubs across Europe, including United and PSG.

"The thing with Dec is he can cover the ground in midfield," the former Arsenal star was quoted as saying. "So you think about the top teams in Europe with the front three that do what they want."

Wilshere believes Rice could flourish alongside Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at PSG. He said:

"So let’s say PSG - Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe. They can do what they want up there, and Dec would cover them from behind. So I could imagine him in a team like that. It’s a big shout, I know, but I think he’s got the ability and the temperament to go that far."

Declan Rice has been a fan-favourite at West Ham over the last few seasons. Despite tipping the defensive midfielder to join PSG, Jack Wilshere believes the Hammers may not let go of their star player easily. He continued:

"West Ham fans will be desperate to keep hold of him. I've got friends who are West Ham fans, and they worship him; they can’t think about him leaving."

Wilshere continued in this regard:

"They’re doing everything they can to keep him because they’re in Europe now. They probably need to make that next step into the Champions League, which will be difficult, especially when they’ve got so many games with the Europa League this year. "But apart from that I don’t see him - I mean, he’ll want to go on and challenge for the Premier League."

PSG and Manchester United leading the race for Declan Rice's signature

Manchester United and PSG have been monitoring Rice's situation at West Ham.

Declan Rice has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League in the last few seasons. The Englishman's impressive displays have caught the attention of many big clubs across Europe.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a swoop for Rice. as they tried to reinforce their midfield during the summer transfer window. PSG also reportedly maintain a strong interest in signing the midfielder. It remains to be seen where Rice'll end up plying his trade if he leaves West Ham.

