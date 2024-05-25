"I have just changed my mind" - Pundit claims Arsenal star is now worth £150 million

Former Chelsea centre-back Jason Cundy has stated that Arsenal defender William Saliba is worth £150 million after a splendid season with the Gunners. The 23-year-old played an instrumental role in allowing the north London club to finish second in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal's centre-backs Gabriel and Saliba formed a formidable partnership this season. Owing to their brilliant performances, the Gunners conceded only 29 goals, which was the fewest this season. The duo created a fortress, not allowing teams to reach David Raya. As a result, Mikel Arteta's men also kept 18 clean sheets this season, the most in the league.

This prompted Cundy to assert that the 23-year-old was £150 million and perhaps one of the best centre-backs in the world right now. Speaking with Townsend on talkSPORT, the former Tottenham Hotspur defender initially stated that the Frenchman was worth £130.

Reacting to Townsend asking if Arsenal would sell the Frenchman at that price, Cundy said (via TBR Football):

"Maybe. If they did, Arsenal fans listen to this. They couldn’t come on TalkSPORT and moan about the price. I think they would moan about him going and they will be complaining, and understandably rightly so. But if someone comes in with £130 million, the problem they have got then, Arsenal, he has been the best centre-back in the country."

Townsend interjected and stated that Saliba has been brilliant this season. Responding to his remark, Cundy added:

"I am not sure that gets him. I have just changed my mind. I am not sure that gets him. I think you might be coming in, I am going to go £150 million."

Arsenal were also brilliant in front of goal this season, despite not lifting the Premier League title. The Gunners scored a whopping 91 goals this season and also won 28 games. Arteta's side won more games than 'The Invincibles' did in the 2003-04 season when the Gunners last won the Premier League trophy.

Arsenal fell short of winning the Premier League trophy for the second consecutive time

Despite being in pole position to lift their first Premier League title for the first time in over two decades, the Gunners lost the title to Manchester City. Last year, Arsenal led the table for over 200 days but failed to complete their title charge and lost the title to the Cityzens.

This time around, however, the race for the Premier League title race went down to the last day of the season. Despite beating Everton at home 2-1 on the last day of the season, Manchester City defeated West Ham United 3-1 to bag their fourth consecutive Premier League title.