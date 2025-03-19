Troy Deeney has slammed Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah following his performance in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. The former Watford man believes that Luis Suarez is a better forward as he has always turned up in the big games.

Ad

Speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney claimed that Salah is not a world-class star though his numbers are brilliant. He added that the tag should be reserved for players who turn up in big games like Suarez, Chelsea legend Eden Hazard and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho.

Deeney said (via TBR Football):

"When you look at the stats, he hasn’t scored or had an assist, when you look at it like that it’s quite difficult to argue against. This weekend, I just didn’t see a moment in that game where he looked like scoring. He played against them really well in Newcastle [in the Premier League]. When Liverpool are at their best, it goes all through Salah."

Ad

Trending

"I’m a big fan of Salah, I just don’t think he’s world-class. His numbers and stats are excellent. What I think of world-class is that feeling you get when you watch someone, like Ronaldinho. Eden Hazard and Luis Suarez when they had those seasons in the Premier League too.”

Mohamed Salah has played in nine finals in his career and has scored just once. He scored from the spot in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur and has one assist – in the 2017 AFCON final against Cameroon.

Ad

Troy Deeney has always insisted that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is not world-class

Troy Deeney insisted that Mohamed Salah was not world-class on talkSPORT last year. He claimed that the winger is not someone he wants his kids to follow and said (via GOAL):

"I think Mohamed Salah is excellent, he’s a pivotal part of Liverpool and they should never have let it [his expiring contract] get to this situation. My argument has always been that I just don’t think he’s world-class. But world class is just a different opinion, what I think of world class is would I want my kids to play like that player? That's what I think is world-class."

Troy Deeney went on to state that his kids should look up to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and not Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback