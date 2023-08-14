"I just knew I wanted to sign for this club" - Moises Caicedo speaks out after completing Chelsea move

Moises Caicedo claims he didn't need to think twice about joining Chelsea after he completed a British transfer record move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have secured Caicedo's capture in a staggering £115 million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion. They have broken the British transfer record for the second transfer window in a row.

Chelsea did have to fight off competition from Liverpool for the 21-year-old. The Reds had a £111 million offer accepted by Brighton but the Ecuadorian informed Jurgen Klopp's side he only wanted to move to the west Londoners.

Caicedo has now commented on his move by admitting it's a dream to join Mauricio Pochetitno's Blues. He told the club's official media (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me."

The Ecuador international added:

“I just knew I wanted to sign for this club, Chelsea. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait."

Caicedo's signing will more than help Pochettino in his quest to rebuild a stagnating Blues side. He was perhaps one of, if not, the best midfielders in the Premier League last season. He featured 43 times across competitions for the Seagulls, chipping in with one goal and one assist.

The Ecuadorian is perhaps the best candidate to replace N'Golo Kante in the long term. The French midfielder left Stamford Bridge earlier this summer, joining Al Ittihad on a free transfer. His departure needed to be attended to and Pochettino's side might have signed the best option available although for a hefty price.

Chelsea also beat Liverpool to Romeo Lavia following Caicedo capture

The Blues are also set to sign Lavia.

The Blues' midfield transfer business hasn't stopped there as they have sealed a deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the 19-year-old has chosen them over Liverpool

The fee that the west Londoners will pay the Saints for Lavia is around £50 million. Personal terms are expected to be a formality and the Belgian looks set to return to the English top tier with Pochettino's side.

It marks yet another victory over their rivals Liverpool after Caicedo also chose to join them over Jurgen Klopp's Reds. Lavia was in fine form last season despite Southampton's relegation. He bagged one goal and one assist in 34 games across competitions.