"I just miss that" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reveals what he would like to achieve as 'next step' in his career

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe recently revealed that winning the UEFA Champions League trophy is the next step in his career. While Mbappe has reached the finals and semi-finals of the tournament, he has never won it.

The Parisian club also suffered a round of 16 exit this season. They were defeated by Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the competition by an aggregate score of 3-0. Hence, it's understandable why the forward is keen to lift the trophy.

Speaking to France 3, Mbappe said (h/t PSG Community):

“The next step? Win the Champions League, I think. I've already made a final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16… I did everything except win. I just miss that. I hope it will be as soon as possible."

Kylian Mbappe has once again been crucial for the Parisian club this season. He has been the team's leading attacker, scoring 31 goals and providing eight assists in 35 matches across competitions.

Bayern Munich defender named PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as the best player in the world

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is teammates with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe at the international level. The defender recently named Mbappe as the best player in the world.

Upamecano said (via Daily Post Nigeria):

“It’s much easier to have him in your team. You have to always be well balanced, ready to move in any direction; to be vigilant, watching his positioning on the pitch and also his body language. He is the best player in the world – he is extraordinary.”

Despite being only 24, Mbappe is already one of the best players in the world. He is the Parisian club's all-time top scorer as well. The Frenchman has scored 202 goals in 252 matches for the Parisian club since joining them from AS Monaco.

