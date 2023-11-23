"I just have to perform on the pitch" – Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk responds to criticism from Dutch legends for last season's performances

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has stated that he performed below his usual level last campaign, while also asserting that he has found his mojo back in the ongoing season.

Van Dijk, 32, received his fair share of scrutiny for his below-par performances last campaign, mostly from Netherlands greats like Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit. He was part of a Reds defence that shipped 47 goals in 38 Premier League games in the 2022-23 season.

However, Van Dijk has regained his usual form of late. He has helped Liverpool sit at second place in the 2023-24 Premier League table with the joint-best defensive record, conceding 10 in 12 matches.

Speaking about his upturn in form, Van Dijk stated (h/t Yahoo Sports):

"The only thing I can influence is how I play and last year, I know I wasn't at my best. I had good games and lesser good games and I just have to perform on the pitch. I feel very good and let's see what it brings this season."

Van Dijk, who has guided Liverpool to seven trophies so far, continued:

"I want to keep improving and I definitely feel I did. Last year saw ups and downs, good games and less good games. I'm held to a very high standard and that's what I've created and I enjoy that. If that's not the case, then something's not right but I am in good moment physically and mentally and I feel like I am important."

Van Dijk, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, has made 11 overall appearances for the Reds this term. He has helped them keep three clean sheets, registering two assists in the process.

Glen Johnson previews league tie between champions Manchester City and Liverpool

Speaking to Squawka, ex-Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson shared his two cents on the Premier League match between Manchester City and his former club at the Etihad on November 25. He said:

"I'm hoping for an explosive matchup of two of the best teams in the league going at it, but it probably won't be like that and could be quite a cagey game. These are two giants of the Premier League, and of course for Liverpool, it's going to be extremely hard to go to the Etihad and win. Both sides will do everything they can to not lose."

Jurgen Klopp's outfit, who finished fifth in the Premier League past campaign, were beaten 4-1 during their last visit to the Etihad. They boast a poor record of just one win in 14 trips to City's home ground.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are currently atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 28 points from 12 games, a point ahead of the Reds.