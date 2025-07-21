"I just think it's too much of a gamble" - Neil Warnock raises issue about Liverpool signing Hugo Ekitike

Pundit and former Premier League manager Neil Warnock has shared his scepticism regarding Liverpool's next big signing Hugo Ekitike. The Reds are reportedly set to sign the highly rated striker from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth reported £79 million with add-ons.

As revealed by Ben Jacobs, the Premier League champions will £69 million guaranteed and £10 million in add-ons for the Frenchman. The deal will be worth 91 million Euros, and the 23-year-old will sign a six-year contract with the Merseyside giants.

Neil Warnock has claimed that he believes the fee Liverpool are paying for Ekitike is on the higher side. The former Crystal Palace manager has also questioned the so-inflated prices of players these days. He told talkSPORT:

“Isn’t it a lot of money, that? For somebody who, yeah he’s had a good season or what have you, but there’s so many question marks against what he’s going to be like."

Warnock added:

"I don’t know where the money is going now, £90m for that? I just think it’s too much of a gamble, me. Or are they using that to try and give them a bit more time for the Newcastle lad?”

Ekitike enjoyed a solid season with Eintracht Frankfurt last time out scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 games. He joined the Bundesliga side in February 2024 on loan before joining permanently six months later.

The Frenchman was highly rated from a very young age and was snapped up by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Reims in 2022. However, he failed to make much of an impression at the Parc des Princes, only scoring four goals and providing four assists in 33 games.

Premier League star ready to wait for Liverpool move despite interest from rivals: Reports

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is reportedly ready to wait for a Liverpool switch next summer despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur. As reported by journalist Alan Nixon via TBR Football, the defensive midfielder only wants to join Arne Slot's side.

Wharton has seen his stock rise remarkably over the last 18 months following his £22 million move to Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. He has since represented England in the 2024 European Championship and helped Palace win the FA Cup last season.

Wharton has made 51 appearances for Crystal Palace so far till date scoring four goals and producing five assists. He has attracted interest from a host of clubs in recent months, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. However, Alan Nixon believes that he is willing to stay at Selhurst Park another year and join Liverpool next summer.

