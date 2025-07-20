21-year-old star ready to wait for Liverpool despite interest from rival Premier League club: Reports

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is reportedly happy to wait for a Liverpool switch next season despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur. As reported by journalist Alan Nixon via TBR Football, the 21-year-old only wants a move to Anfield.

Ad

Wharton has seen a rapid rise to stardom since joining Crystal Palace from Championship side Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. The Eagles only spent £22 million with add-ons for the defensive midfielder and he has been worth every penny.

In the span of the last 18 months, Wharton has been called up for England at the senior level and also represented them in the 2024 European Championship. He also helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup with Crystal Palace last season.

Ad

Trending

Wharton has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in world football in the last few months. However, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the two clubs most keen on the 21-year-old.

Alan Nixon has claimed that Wharton is not tempted by a move to Tottenham this summer. He is reportedly ready to stay at Crystal Palace for another season and join Liverpool next summer.

Wharton has made 51 appearances for Crystal Palace so far till date scoring four goals and producing five assists. He is a well-rounded midfielder with strong defensive attributes and solid technical skills.

Ad

Liverpool agree €95 million deal to sign in-demand striker - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a €95 million deal to land coveted French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. As reported by German journalist Florian Plettenberg on X, the Reds are set to sign the 23-year-old on a six-year deal until 2031.

Ekitike, who also attracted interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United, will reportedly cost the Merseyside giants €95 million if all add-ons are met. He is now set to undergo medical before completing his big move to Anfield.

Ad

The Frenchman enjoyed a brilliant season with Eintracht Frankfurt last time out scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 games. He initially joined the Bundesliga side on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in February 2024 before making a permanent switch six months later.

Liverpool have been very active during the summer transfer window this time. They have already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer and Ekitike would be their fourth major addition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More