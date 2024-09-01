"I just want to enjoy it" - Mo Salah speaks on contract situation at Liverpool after 3-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said he "just wants to enjoy" the last year remaining on his contract with the Reds. The Egyptian joined the Merseyside club from AS Roma in 2017 and has gone on to score 214 goals and has notched 92 assists in 352 games.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot's slide ran through Manchester United's defense during their clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1. Luis Diaz's brace and Salah's goal helped the Reds remain unbeaten in 12 games against the Red Devils.

With his third goal of the season already, the Egyptian forward has now scored in seven consecutive games at Old Trafford. He's also scored more goals (11) against United than he has against any other team.

After their win, the 32-year-old, who is in his last year of contract with Liverpool, said he doesn't want to think about his contract situation. Here's what he said (via Sky Sports):

"As you know it's my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it and don’t want to think about it. Nobody in the club has talked to me yet about contracts, so okay I'll play my last season and we'll see at the end of the season. I don't know with which club but so far, my last game (at Old Trafford) with Liverpool."

Besides Salah, Liverpool stalwarts Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in their last few months of contract with the Reds.

Arne Slot's side, meanwhile, will face Nottingham Forest on September 14 after they return from the international break.

Liverpool's Salah matches record held by Alan Shearer after a win over United

The Egyptian, while reacting to the win, said that his side had plenty of open chances and could've scored five to six goals. Here's what he said (via The Anfield Talk):

"I was surprised [at how easy it was] it was quite open. It could've finished 5 or 6."

The 32-year-old now has 10 goals in nine appearances at Old Trafford across competitions, matching a record set by Alan Shearer.

That makes him only the second player to score 10-plus goals at a single away ground since the 1992-93 season. The former Newcastle United striker scored 10 times at Leeds United's Elland Road Stadium.

Furthermore, Salah has three goals and three assists after the first three Premier League games this seaon. The Reds and the Cityzens are tied with nine points after three games. They remain the only two teams with a 100% record so far in the Premier League as they jet off for the international break.

