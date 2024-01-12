“I just wonder if this is the start of the inevitable” - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction on who will win Newcastle vs Manchester City

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Manchester City will ease past Newcastle United when the two teams clash this weekend. The Citizens will visit St. James' Park for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, January 13.

Both teams enter this match on the back of convincing FA Cup third-round wins. Newcastle defeated Sunderland 3-0 in the Tyne-Wear Derby, courtesy of an own-goal from Daniel Ballard (35') and an Alexander Isak brace (46', 90').

Meanwhile, City thrashed Huddersfield Town 5-0 to begin their title defense. Phil Foden scored a brace (33', 65'), while Julian Alvarez (37') and Jeremy Doku (74') also got on the scoresheet. A 58th-minute own-goal from Ben Jackson compounded Huddersfield's misery.

Newcastle's win over Sunderland was notably just their third victory in 10 matches across competitions (seven losses). City, meanwhile, are on a five-match winning streak and have won seven of their last eight.

Given their runs of form, Lawrenson feels Pep Guardiola's men will record an away victory on Saturday. He wrote in his column for Paddy Power. News:

"Newcastle won easily against Sunderland, they just kept them at arm’s length while Manchester City eased past Huddersfield in the cup. I’ll go with City to win and I just wonder if this is the start of the inevitable 10-game winning streak. Newcastle 0-2 Manchester City."

Eddie Howe's side currently sit ninth in the league table with 29 points from 20 matches, 11 behind fourth-placed Arsenal. The Citizens, meanwhile, are third with 40 points from 19 matches, five adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more.

Manchester City and Newcastle United have a win each against each other this season

Saturday's match at St. James' Park will be the third meeting between Manchester City and Newcastle United this season.

They first clashed in the Premier League back in August last year. On that occasion, City claimed a 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of Julian Alvarez's 31st-minute strike.

The two sides met again the following month in the third round of the EFL Cup. Both managers rotated their teams, but several first-team stars started the contest. This time around, it was the Magpies' turn to snatch a 1-0 home win thanks to Alexander Isak's goal in the 53rd minute.

Newcastle went onto eliminate Manchester United in the following round, beating them 3-0 at Old Trafford. However, they lost to Chelsea 4-2 on penalties in the quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw in regulation.