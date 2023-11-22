"I have to keep going with the same passion" - Liverpool star opens up on his struggles to find form this season ahead of Man City fixture

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has opened up on his struggles for form ahead of the Premier League showdown with Manchester City this weekend (November 25). The defender admitted that he hasn't been in his best condition but looks to continue playing well after getting himself a lifeline against Brentford last time out.

It goes without saying that Tsimikas hasn't really lived up to his potential since joining Liverpool from Olympiacos back in 2020. A shoulder injury to Andy Robertson this season opened up the for the defender to prove himself once again but he hasn't really gotten hold of it.

The Greek put up a string of underwhelming performances. He notably made a terrible mistake that set up Toulouse on their way to snatching a 3-2 win over the Reds in the Europa League two weeks ago. He, however, bounced back with a commendable display in their 3-0 win against Brentford in the Premier League, setting up two goals.

Speaking to the club's media, Tsimikas admitted that he wasn't at his best prior to the Brentford game. But he vowed to carry on with the same passion with which he played against the Bees.

"Before Brentford, I was not in the best condition of myself," he said in quotes conveyed by Liverpool Echo. "I try to find my best moments, I try to fight back, to be the player I was before, to make assists, to run, to defend, to do everything on the pitch."

"I'm really happy I came back against Brentford. I have to keep going with the same passion. Okay, this can happen, we play football, it's a very difficult sport. It's up to me now to continue to play good and to make assists for the team," he added.

Will Kostas Tsimikas start for Liverpool against Manchester City this weekend?

With Andy Robertson still recovering from his shoulder injury, Jurgen Klopp could give Tsimikas another opportunity to start at left-back against Manchester City. This is especially after his improved performance in his last appearance against Brentford.

Alternatively, the Reds boss could opt to deploy Joe Gomez in that position as he did during the 1-1 draw with Luton Town at the start of the month. He could also play with a three-man defense setup, throwing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip into the mix.

Tsimikas has made 10 appearances for Liverpool this season, amassing a total of 674 minutes of playing time and contributing two assists.

The Reds are second in the Premier League, level on points with third-placed Arsenal but ahead of goal difference by one goal. They are a point behind Manchester City.