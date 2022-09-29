“I would keep it that way” – Mikael Silvestre offers bold opinion on whether Cristiano Ronaldo should start for Manchester United against Man City

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has suggested that Erik ten Hag should start Marcus Rashford ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo against Manchester City on October 2.

Ronaldo has been criticised at the start of the season for his lack of form. The Portuguese has managed just one goal in eight appearances.

The veteran striker disappointed for Portugal in UEFA Nations League action against the Czech Republic and Spain this past week.

It remains to be seen whether he will start for Manchester United against City having been dropped by manager Ten Hag in each of the Red Devils' last four league outings.

They have all been wins, and many call for Rashford to continue as United's starting centre-forward.

The English attacker has bagged three goals in six appearances and is impressing under Ten Hag.

Silvestre believes Rashford should start ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo against their cross-city rivals, telling Betting Expert:

"I think right now, away from home against City, I would start Marcus and put Cristiano on later in the game. Cristiano has been away for Portugal."

He continued,

"Naturally I would go for Marcus to start the game especially as he’s been in very good form and has confidence. I would keep it that way."

Rashford missed Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad and a 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League last time out.

He has been nursing a hamstring problem incurred in the Red Devils' 3-1 win over Arsenal on September 4 but is expected to be available for the Manchester derby.

United currently sit fifth in the league with four wins and two defeats in six.

They come up against a City side who are unbeaten in all competitions and sit second with five wins and two draws in seven.

Cristiano Ronaldo may become a super sub for Manchester United

Ronaldo may have to settle for the bench

Given the success Manchester United have had with Rashford up top, they may point towards Cristiano Ronaldo playing a bit-part role this season.

This is not something the legendary forward desires, but his start to the campaign has been disappointing.

Ronaldo could look to make an impact in the second-half of games where either Manchester United are chasing games or looking to see them out.

Cristiano Ronaldo was United's top goalscorer last season with 24 goals in 24 goals in 38 appearances.

He needs to get back to goalscoring form if he is going to stake a claim to being the Red Devils' starting centre-forward.

Rashford is proving to be a real threat under Ten Hag's tutelage and will look to cause problems against City this Sunday.

