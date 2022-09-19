Manchester United receive massive injury boost as Man City clash edges closer: Reports

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost with the news that Marcus Rashford will likely be fit to face Manchester City on October 2, as per ESPN.

The Red Devils have been in fine form in the league, winning their last four fixtures.

Rashford's performances under new manager Erik ten Hag have earned praise, with the English striker finding the net on three occasions so far this season.

The forward was substituted in the second half of the Red Devils' 3-1 win over Arsenal on September 14 and has been nursing a muscular problem since.

He sat out United's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on September 8 and the 2-0 win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol on September 15.

However, the Red Devils' medical team do not believe Rashford's injury is serious and are confident he can return in time for the Manchester Derby on October 2.

It has been a contrasting season for Rashford compared to his 2021-22 campaign which saw him manage just five goals and two assists in 32 appearances.

Rashford's start to the campaign has seen many push for him to make the England national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

He missed out on Gareth Southgate's latest squad for games against Italy on September 23 and Germany on September 26.

There had been question marks over Rashford's Manchester United future last season.

He found himself displaced by Anthony Elanga under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick last season.

Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly in touch with his agent to discuss a potential move but Manchester United have always been keen for him to stay at the club.

Manchester United can put down marker with win over Manchester City

Manchester United could surprise many against City

Manchester City are the favorites to win the Premier League this season, having started the campaign in scintillating form.

New signing Erling Haaland has flourished with an incredible 11 goals in seven league appearances.

The Norweigan may have been playing for the Red Devils in the Manchester derby, with United having reportedly held an interest in the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

Instead, it will be Rashford and perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo lining up against Pep Guardiola's side.

A win for United would really give their top four hopes a backing given they face a City side who are ripping the league apart.

The Cityzens sit second in the league, winning five and drawing two of their seven Premier League fixtures so far.

Meanwhile, United are fifth, having won their last four fixtures whilst losing their first two games.

