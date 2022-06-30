Erling Haaland snubbed Manchester United offer before sealing Manchester City transfer - Reports

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reportedly snubbed City's cross-city rivals Manchester United as his next destination while he was at Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 22, opted to join City after he was coveted by some of Europe's top teams, including Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Cityzens agreed to pay the Norwegian striker's release clause (€60 million as per The Guardian) to snap him up.

However, Goal has reported that before the move to City came to fruition, the Red Devils had made a proposal that was quickly disregarded by the striker. The talismanic forward was reportedly not enthused by the current state of affairs of the Old Trafford side and the direction they have been heading in since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

The Red Devils have won just three major trophies since the legendary Scottish manager retired in 2013, which is evidently negatively impacting the team's pulling power.

United also endured a similar situation in their pursuit of former Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with the Uruguayan choosing to join Liverpool instead. The 13-time Premier League winners are in need of attacking reinforcements, with the goalscoring burden largely carried by 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

Edinson Cavani is leaving as a free agent, while there is still uncertainty over the future of Anthony Martial. Following the rejection from both Haaland and Nunez, there have been no major links with other forwards, but the Red Devils are tracking Ajax winger Antony.

It remains to be seen what options will be at new manager Erik ten Hag's disposal in the centre-forward role alongside the prolific Ronaldo. The Portuguese star managed 24 goals in 39 appearances across competitions last season but is frustrated with United's lack of transfer activity this summer.

Erling Haaland's rejection of Manchester United doesn't augur well for club's hopes of attracting top talent

United haven't won the Premier League since 2013.

Manchester United are often dubbed by many as one of the biggest clubs in world football. They have won the most English league titles (20), including 13 in the Premier League era, but haven't won one since 2013.

That has been a blot on the club's storied history and ability to attract the world's top talents.

Not only have they been rejected by two of Europe's most admired centre-forwards - Haaland and Nunez - but they have run into problems with their number one target.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford but is reportedly eager to remain in Catalonia. If United have come calling in the past, the Dutchman might have swiftly arrived at Old Trafford.

That doesn't augur well for their hopes of attracting top talent as they look set for a rebuild under new manager Erik Ten Hag, who has his job cut out.

