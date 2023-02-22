“I kind of fell in love” – Mason Mount’s old quotes on first-ever Old Trafford visit resurface amid Chelsea transfer rumors

Chelsea star Mason Mount's old quotes about Old Trafford have resurfaced amid reports of interest from Manchester United. The midfielder was at the stadium when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his famous freekick against Portsmouth in 2008.

Mount is yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea and has been linked with a move away from the club. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

In the old quotes, Mount admitted that he fell in love with Ronaldo's freekick technique, something he has been trying to do since his childhood. He said:

"I think everyone has seen the video of when I was younger basing my freekick off him [Cristiano Ronaldo]. I always watched him very closely when he was at United as a young kid. I loved the way he played, his freekicks. I'm a massive Pompey fan, so I went to the game when they played at Old Trafford and he scored that freekick against David James."

Recalling the game and the freekick, Mount added:

"I was actually at the game, in the corner, so I saw it first-hand, and I think after that I kind of fell in love with the technique and what he'd done, and him as a player. So I always try to look at and work out, what can I do, to put it into my game? But now to play against him and be up against him is the journey that you go on from watching someone in the stands as a fan and then to being on the same pitch and playing against them. It's a crazy journey and yeah, that's why I love football so much."

Will Mason Mount leave Chelsea for Manchester United?

Mason Mount is reportedly reluctant to sign a deal of more than five years at Chelsea. The Blues want him to pen a new deal like Reece James, Armando Broja and the new signings, but the midfielder is yet to make a decision.

Manchester United are the latest to show interest and could launch a move in the summer if Chelsea decide to cash in.

