"I know already my decision but I have to tell the players first" - Jurgen Klopp confirms he has decided on next Liverpool captain

Liverpool have to make a significant decision in the near future - appointing their new captain after the departure of Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq. The task of choosing the next captain falls on the shoulders of manager Jurgen Klopp, who has already reached a verdict but is keeping it under wraps.

Speaking to the press, the German tactician stated (via Mirror):

"I know already my decision, but I have to tell the players first."

Among the contenders to succeed Henderson, one name stands out prominently— Virgil van Dijk. He has demonstrated leadership qualities, having been an integral part of Liverpool's success over the past five years.

The Dutch defender has shown his leadership skills on and off the pitch, making him a strong candidate for the captaincy.

In an interview with club media, Van Dijk expressed his excitement about the possibility of being named captain, though he remained tight-lipped about Klopp's decision:

"Well, on the captaincy, that's not been announced yet, so I can't say too much about it. But obviously I've been captaining the side multiple times already over the last couple of years and it’s always a proud moment to do that. We will see what the future brings, but it would be a huge honour to captain the side."

The Anfield faithful will eagerly await Klopp's revelation, as the captain's role holds great significance in guiding and inspiring the team both on and off the field. Whoever is chosen to take on the armband will be entrusted with leading the club to a Champions League return, following their sub-par campaign last season.

Liverpool target Romeo Lavia from Southampton amidst strong competition

Romeo Lavia

The Reds are actively pursuing the signing of talented midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The 19-year-old is set to leave the Saints following their relegation to the Championship, and several top clubs have expressed interest in acquiring his services.

While Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all been linked with Lavia, Liverpool appear to be leading the race. They're notably determined to strengthen their midfield amidst a series of departures this transfer window.

Football Insider suggests that Lavia has already reached a personal agreement with Liverpool, a significant step towards securing his signature. Despite the Reds having an initial offer of £38 million turned down by Southampton, they are poised to return with an improved bid to finalize the deal.

Lavia showcased his potential during the 2022-23 season, making 34 appearances for Southampton, with one goal and one assist to his name. The young Belgian midfielder's performances have caught the attention of top clubs, making him a highly sought-after prospect in the current market.