"I didn't know anything about football before" - Manchester City legend makes incredible Pep Guardiola admission 

Former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has revealed how much of an impact Pep Guardiola has had on his career. The German international admitted that his knowledge of football was rather lackluster prior to his move to the Cityzens and playing under the Spanish boss.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/kvLznWP4MG Ilkay Gündogan says he "didn't know anything about football" before playing for Pep Guardiola

Gundogan was Guardiola's first signing as Manchester City boss. The German midfielder joined the Cityzens for £20 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He brought with him Champions League experience after scoring in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Despite the experience he had, Gundogan claimed that Guardiola taught him so much more about the sport.

He said in an interview with ESPN (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Before I joined Man City, I thought I knew football. I was 25 or 26 years old, I'd seen a lot. I'd played a Champions League final. But now standing here after seven years of Pep's school, I'd say I didn't know anything about football before. His influence on the team and me personally was immense."

The German midfielder has joined Barcelona on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Manchester City this summer.

Gundogan has signed a two-year deal at the club with an option to extend for a further year. His release clause is set at a whopping €400 million.

The German international captained Manchester City to a historic treble during the 2022/23 campaign. He registered 51 appearances across all competitions for Guardiola's side last term, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

"The most important moment I remember" - Former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan names four Barcelona legends he idolized as a child

Gundogan has named Barcelona legends Ronaldinho, Sergio Busquets, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta as four players he used to idolize growing up.

The former Manchester City midfielder reminisced about the Brazil icon's moments while stating that he learned a lot from the iconic midfield trio.

Gundogan told Sport (as quoted by GOAL):

"I remember a moment that I will never forget, which is Ronaldinho’s performance at the Bernabeu, where even the Real Madrid fans applauded him. I really enjoyed watching that."

He added:

"Not just Ronaldinho. All of Barca as a team playing that day. That is perhaps the most important moment I remember. But I have seen many games in La Liga or in the Champions League where the midfield of Busquets, Xavi and Iniesta, who for me was the best in the world, played in an incredible way and I grew up learning from them.”

Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets dominated in Barcelona colors, the prime of which came under Pep Guardiola's managerial tenure at the club from 2008-2012.