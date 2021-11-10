“I know about Barcelona’s interest in me” - Jose Gaya makes transfer admission amid rumors of Camp Nou switch

Valencia skipper Jose Gaya has revealed that he is aware of the interest shown in him by FC Barcelona but is currently happy at the Mestalla Stadium. Gaya also admitted that he considers the place home despite strong interest from Barcelona.

Speaking on Onda Cero’s Radioestadio Noche (via Barca Universal), Gaya said:

“I know about Barcelona’s interest in me from what has come out in the media but no one told me anything today. I am very happy here in Valencia, which is my home."

Jose Gaya will be entering the final year of his Valencia contract next season. Due to fewer months remaining on his deal, the 26-year-old will be available at a relatively cheaper price if Barcelona are interested in signing a new left-back.

Barcelona are in need of strengthening their left-back position. The Catalan giants sold Junior Firpo to Leeds United earlier this summer. This leaves them with an aging Jordi Alba and a young Alejandro Balde as their left-backs.

Jose Gaya has also opened up on his contract situation at Valencia. He stated that he is currently focused on his playing career and leaves such things to his representatives.

“I say it with sincerity, it is a subject that I do not like to get involved and that is what my representatives are for," he said. "Now I am focused on the national team and on having a good year with Valencia. My representatives are the ones who lead the negotiation and they are the ones who they know what to do.”

Jose Gaya has been a product of the Valencia youth system. The 26-year-old full-back has made 270 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals along the way.

Barcelona currently have a blend of youth and experience in their squad

Barcelona are currently in a transition phase following the departure of Lionel Messi in the summer. Luckily for the Catalan giants, they comprise a squad brimming with young talent and experience.

The likes of Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba have been at the club for a long time. Meanwhile, the likes of Gavi, Pedri and Ansu Fati are considered to be Barcelona's future.

Despite comprising a talented squad, the Blaugrana have made a poor start to the season and currently find themselves ninth in the La Liga standings. This poor start saw Ronald Koeman get the sack and is now replaced by club icon Xavi Hernandez.

