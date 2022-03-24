"I don't know if Barcelona will welcome him" - Mario Kempes on Lionel Messi's future at PSG 

As Lionel Messi continues to struggle at PSG following his move from Barcelona, the club's fans seem to be turning on him, with the Argentine superstar recently being booed on and off the pitch. Due to the circumstances, his future remains uncertain and Argentine legend Mario Kempes believes that the 34-year-old is unlikely to remain in Paris if the situation does not improve. However, Kempes is of the opinion that a return to Catalonia may be unlikely for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner due to the circumstances in which he left.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar and Messi are currently being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball Neymar and Messi are currently being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball 💀 https://t.co/H7Qk1eS0VP

Lionel Messi reluctantly moved from Barca to the French capital last summer amid much hype, but the 34-year-old has visibly struggled since then. He has only scored 7 goals in 26 matches across competitions, failing to impact the club's bid to win the UEFA Champions League before they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

Several recent reports have speculated about the unhappy superstar's future, with a potential return to Barcelona also being touted. His compatriot Mario Kempes, however, believes that a return to Barca would be unlikely. Speaking to Super Deportivo Radio (via Marca) about Lionel Messi's situation with the Ligue 1 giants, and the rumored Barca links, Kempes reportedly said:

"I don't know if Barcelona will welcome him with open arms, because he left in a way that no one expected and now he would return in a way that no one expects. It's complicated.

"If Messi is tired at PSG, he will have to resolve his situation and see what he wants to do with his future.

"PSG are not Barcelona. At Barcelona, he was the king. At PSG, he is not as happy as he was when he was at Barcelona. He is still the king of the world, but the results are not happening and that affects him, no matter how much he smiles at any moment.

"I don't think Messi will last that long at PSG if things continue as they are now".

Notably, the 34-year-old's current contract is set to expire next summer.

Kempes is only concerned about Lionel Messi's performance for Argentina, not PSG or Barcelona

Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup chances will depend heavily on Lionel Messi

Mario Kempes went on to say that he isn't concerned about how Lionel Messi performs at club level, or even about which club he may next play for. He claims that his only concern has to do with how the 34-year-old plays for Argentina. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just months away, every Argentinian will understandably hope that their demigod can rediscover his touch.

Team Messi Forever @TMForever30 Argentina scored 8 goals in World Cup 2014. Lionel Messi was involved in 7 of them. Argentina scored 8 goals in World Cup 2014. Lionel Messi was involved in 7 of them. 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/unv82NXS0t

Kempes echoed that very sentiment and said:

"I see Lionel Messi's face and I see concern. Not only with the PSG shirt. What worries me is seeing that face of Messi thinking about what he can do with the Argentine National Team.

"Whether he wins or loses with PSG or whether he plays for Barcelona or Real Madrid, I don't care one bit.

"The only thing I want from Messi is 200 percent for the Argentine National Team. I want him to arrive in the best shape both mentally and physically."

