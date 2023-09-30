"I know it's difficult" - Liverpool captain Van Dijk sends message to Joel Matip after unlucky last-minute own goal in defeat against Tottenham

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said Joel Matip is doing 'fine' after scoring an own goal in their team's 2-1 Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (30 September).

The Reds were reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute when Curtis Jones was sent off. Son Heung-min put his team up 10 minutes later before Cody Gakpo scored the equalizer just moments before the break.

In the second half, Diogo Jota was sent off with 69 minutes on the clock for two yellow card offences within 90 seconds of each other. Liverpool defended valiantly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the next 25 minutes despite their numerical disadvantage.

However, Matip's own goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time handed Spurs all three points. With just seconds left on the clock, Pedro Porro's driven low cross took an awkward bounce before it reached the Cameroonian centre-back in the box.

Matip attempted to clear it with his weaker left foot but mistimed his kick, sending the ball crashing into the roof of Alisson Becker's net. After the full-time whistle, Van Dijk told BBC Match of the Day:

"I know it's difficult as a central defender. If the ball is crossing with an ugly bounce it's always difficult to clear it. It went in and unfortunately that can happen. He's fine, he's a good friend of mine and I know he will be fine."

The Reds are still two points away from league leaders Manchester City, who lost their league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 2-1 scoreline.

Tottenham boss gives verdict on Joel Matip's own goal in Liverpool clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou praised the cross that led to Joel Matip's own goal in his team's win over Liverpool.

The Australian-Greek tactician believes Pedro Porro's low cross was hard to deal with for any defender. After the game, he said on BBC MOTD:

"We've had a couple ourselves this year so that's part of football. We probably didn't get into those areas enough, that last cross I thought was a quality delivery into an area no defender likes to deal with."

Spurs have conceded two own goals this season, with the first coming from Micky van de Ven in his team's EFL Cup game against Burnley in August. Spurs drew the game 1-1 in regulation time before winning the second-round clash on penalties.

The second came in Tottenham's 2-2 league draw against Arsenal on 24 September, when Cristian Romero's goal opened the scoring in the derby. After the win against Liverpool, Postecoglou's side sit second in the table with 17 points from seven matches.