"I don't know exactly which situation but who cares?" - Klopp explains what Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was 'angry' about after win against Everton 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Mohamed Salah was "angry" after their victory against Everton last night in the Premier League. Liverpool stacked four goals past Everton's back-line, conceding just one in reply. In doing so, the Reds secured victory in the 339th installment of the Merseyside Derby.

This was Liverpool's first victory against the Toffees away from home since 2016. They had only won one of their previous nine outings at Goodison Park.

Despite winning the game comfortably, Jurgen Klopp revealed why the "Egyptian King" was angry after the match. Here's what the Liverpool gaffer said:

“Crazy. He (Salah) was angry after the game. He wanted to score a third one, I don’t know exactly which situation but who cares. [It’s] all fine. That’s how strikers are.”

Salah's first opportunity to score came in the opening minutes of the game. Unfortunately, he volleyed a perfect cross from Diogo Jota over the frame of the goal within the six-yard box.

His next opportunity came from a perfectly timed Mane cross that Salah intended to deliver at the near post. However, Jordan Pickford was able to keep it out.

Salah continues his extravagant run with Liverpool as the Reds continue to vie for the Premier League title

Liverpool have lost just one game this season in the Premier League and have otherwise looked impenetrable. Salah's brace against Everton was backed up by goals from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

Salah's brace took his goal tally to 19 across all competitions this season, with 13 in the Premier League. He extended his lead in the Golden Boot race by four goals over second-placed Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool are two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. The Blues looked off-color against Watford last night. However, they were able to emerge victorious, thanks to a wonder strike by Hakim Ziyech.

Liverpool FC @LFC



@DiogoJota18 🙌 "We know what it means to the fans to play a derby and they were here supporting us and it’s amazing for them – 4-1 away, it will be for history, I think." "We know what it means to the fans to play a derby and they were here supporting us and it’s amazing for them – 4-1 away, it will be for history, I think."@DiogoJota18 🙌

Manchester City, too, continued their dominant run after defeating Aston Villa last night. Goals from Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva helped City maintain second position in the PL table.

Liverpool will now take on Wolves on December 4 at the Molineux Stadium. Chelsea will travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United on the same day.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester City will travel to the Vicarage Road Stadium to take on a not up to par Watford on December 4 as well.

Edited by Aditya Singh