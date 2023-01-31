“I know exactly what they want from me” – Ana Markovic opens up on struggle with X-rated pics after being labeled ‘world’s sexiest footballer’

Ana Markovic, who plies her trade for Grasshopper, recently spoke about the troubles of being a beautiful footballer. Markovic said while being called beautiful is a compliment, being labeled as 'sexy' gets her unwanted attention.

The 23-year-old, who represents Croatia at international level, was recently quizzed about whether she would like to sign for Chelsea or become a model. She replied (via The Sun):

"Definitely the contract with Chelsea of course! I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful footballer or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to hear that I am beautiful. But then newspaper articles appeared in which I was described as the sexiest footballer. I didn't like that. After that, a lot of people wrote to me pretending to be managers, and I know exactly what they want from me."

Ana Markovic further added that she pities people who have never seen her play football. She said:

"They've never seen me play football and only look at the outside. I find that a great pity. I think such people should find out more beforehand and see what I can do in terms of football."

She further added that she doesn't always like the interactions with fans on social media. Markovic said:

"There are a few pictures like that, it's really ugly. I don't know why a person does something like that, but I just make fun of it with my colleagues. Sometimes funny messages come from people who write that they want to serve me and, for example, want to clean the cams of my soccer shoes after training."

Ana Markovic once revealed that she is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo

In a 2020 interview with 20min, Ana Markovic revealed that she is a massive fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and termed Luka Modric as a role model. She said:

"Modric is definitely a great role model for me. He is a world footballer and represents Croatia. There are many good players among the women, such as (Ramona) Bachmann but my absolute favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo because he's just so disciplined. I think it's super important that you give your all in sport and have a good mindset like him."

