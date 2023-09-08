Former Chelsea star Wayne Bridge recently spoke about how Gus Poyet was a very frank manager with the players. Bridge was managed by Poyet in Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bridge spent some time with the Seagulls on loan from Manchester City. Speaking about how Poyet used to deal with players in a very open manner. Bridge said (quotes as per The Sun):

"It was - Do I stay at Brighton or do I go Reading - those are my options. Because Gus was leaving Brighton, I was really unsure of staying, because I really liked him as a manager. What I liked about Gus is he could be harsh sometimes, but if he was being harsh, then people deserved it."

He added:

"He was very open [with] the players. There's one thing that stands out. I remember a meeting he went, 'Look, I know what being a footballer is all about.'"

Bridge further recalled Poyet's words:

"'One of you might be chasing a girl, it ends up being a night before training, you've gone out you've had a wild one, you've had loads of sex… just call me, you can have the day off. Just don't do it all the time.'"

Bridge eventually returned to Manchester City at the end of the season. The defender also had a spell with Chelsea and made 142 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists.

Wayne Bridge spoke about his row with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho

During his career, Wayne Bridge played for clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City. The defender played under Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho at one point in time as well.

Bridge recently spoke about the time he had a row with Mourinho during his time at Stamford Bridge. Speaking on the matter, the Englishman said in a recent interview (quotes as per Daily Star):

"I always thought there were some things where I thought he was a little bit harsh. I always got on well with him, like he was great with me when I finished my career, but there were certain moments when I thought he was a bit harsh."

He added:

"I lost it once in training and said something to him, I'm not one of those people who really loses my temper quickly, but my head was gone. There were moments when he was harsh, but there were moments when he was good to me!"

Mourinho has never shied away from showing his personality on the pitch and that was the case when he was in charge of Chelsea.

Bridge spent a long time with the Blues, playing 142 matches in all. This is the second most number of matches that the left-back has played for any club. The team he represented the most is Southampton, with 172 games.