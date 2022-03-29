"I don't know what has happened with him" - Diego Forlan questions Manchester United star's lack of playing time 

Former Manchester United star Diego Forlan has said that his old club have not given his compatriot Edinson Cavani enough opportunities to impress.

Joining the Red Devils as a free agent in the summer of 2020, Cavani played 39 games in his debut season. The Uruguayan registered 17 goals and six assists across competitions, with ten goals and three assists coming in the Premier League. This season, though, he has featured in 17 games across competitions, starting only six.

Uruguay Football ENG @UruguayFootENG Edinson Cavani:



• “It was a great honor and pleasure to play alongside Diego Forlan. He was blessed with a really exquisite technique and ability to hit the ball” Edinson Cavani:• “It was a great honor and pleasure to play alongside Diego Forlan. He was blessed with a really exquisite technique and ability to hit the ball” https://t.co/Ohs7bZ9luV

Forlan has said that Cavani has been unlucky with injuries but added that United have not allowed him enough games for him to get back his rhythm. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Forlan said:

“I don't know what has happened with him. I know he's been injured so many times, he's been unlucky. And did he have the opportunity to play so many games in a row? If he had that opportunity we would be talking about another Edinson Cavani. Because he scores goals; he's quick; he's strong, very physically strong; it would have been much better.”

Forlan continued:

“When a player is injured one game and then stops and plays another two games, it's difficult to get rhythm. He had some very good moments and then he got injured many, many times, and it's always difficult for a player when you don't have many games in a row.”

The former Uruguay international observed that things have been difficult for Cavani because of the injuries he has had, saying:

“At the end of last season, he was doing very well; he scored many important goals for the club, to be playing the final against Villarreal. And then when he came back, he got injured and didn't start the season the way he finished, and it's difficult when you get so many injuries. Hopefully, he can start again and have many games in a row because he's a very talented player.”

The former PSG man, who has scored 19 goals for Manchester United so far, runs out of contract in June.

Real Sociedad interested in Manchester United outcast Edinson Cavani

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani could join La Liga outfit Real Sociedad for free this summer, a report from the Sun (via Metro) has said. With just over a couple of months remaining on his United contract, neither Cavani nor the Red Devils seem keen on an extension.

South American clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors reportedly (as per Marca) wanted to sign the striker in the summer of 2021. The striker turned them down at then Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s request.

Edited by Bhargav