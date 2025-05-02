"I don't know if I'm going to retire" - Pep Guardiola reveals his future plans after Manchester City stint

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sounded uncertain about his retirement plans after his current City stint ends in the summer of 2027. The Spaniard has been at the Etihad since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2016.

Ad

Guardiola has endured a hugely underwhelming season by his staggering standards, as City saw their four-year Premier League stranglehold ended by Liverpool.

The Cityzens are out of Europe, getting knocked out by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs but have an FA Cup final to play for, where Crystal Palace await on May 17.

Ahead of his team's Premier League home game with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Guardiola told ESPN (via BBC) about his plans post managing City:

Ad

Trending

"After my contract with City, I'm going to stop. I'm sure. I don't know if I'm going to retire, but I'm going to take a break."

Dismissing speculations of retirement, he added:

"I didn't say I'm leaving now or at the end of season or the end of contract. I said when I finish my time here, be it one, two, three, four, five years, I will take a break. I won't retire, but I will take a break. What I am saying is when I am finished here, I will take a break."

Ad

Manchester City look good to return to the Champions League, being fourth in the standings with four games remaining.

"I don't know": Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on how he would like to be remembered

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City tactician Pep Guardiola is one of the finest in the game's history. Having made his mark at Barcelona 2008 and 2012, winning three straight league titles and a continental treble, he took a year's break before joining Bayern Munich.

Ad

The Spaniard worked his magic in Bavaria as well - winning three straight league titles - but couldn't deliver in the UEFA Champions League and left for City in the summer of 2016.

Having delivered six Premier League titles - including the last four - and a continental treble - Guardiola has cemented his place among the game's most legendary managers.

"How I want to be remembered, I don't know," Guardiola said about his legacy in the aforementioned interaction. "I want people to remember me however they want.

Ad

He continued:

"All coaches want to win so we can have a memorable job, but I believe that the fans of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City had fun watching my teams play. I don't think we should ever live thinking about whether we're going to be remembered.

"When we die, our families cry for two or three days and then that's it - you're forgotten. In the careers of coaches, there are good and bad ones, the important thing is that the good ones are remembered for longer."

Among numerous other accolades, Pep Guardiola is the first manager to win the continental treble with two different clubs (also Barcelona 2008-09).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More