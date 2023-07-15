"I know I’m a little behind" - Barcelona star confirms talks with Xavi as he faces uncertain future

Barcelona's Sergino Dest has claimed that he has spoken with Xai Hernandez about his future at the club.

The USA international was loaned to AC Milan for a season last summer despite Barca's shortage in the right-back position. The Hector Bellerin experiment didn't work as he was sold permanently to Real Betis in January.

Xavi played out the majority of the season with Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo playing out of position on the right flank. Dest has been linked with an exit this summer after an underwhelming spell with I Rossoneri where he featured just 324 minutes in Serie A.

However, the 22-year-old has confirmed that he has held talks with Xavi about a fresh start at the club. He said, via Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"He [Xavi] told me that I start from scratch and I agree that I have to show my qualities. Everyone starts from scratch, I know I’m a little behind but I’m sure I’ll work and give my best for the team. I’ll try to do the best that I can."

Dest still has two years left on his deal at Spotify Camp Nou. He joined the club from Ajax three years ago and has since registered three goals and four assists in 72 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona right-back eager to stay this season despite offers - reports

Barcelona eventually succeeded in their pursuit to sign right-back Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy earlier this year.

They pushed to sign him in January but the move wasn't initially ratified. He spent the 2022-23 season at the MLS side and will be on Barca's books for next season.

There have been reports claiming that the 21-year-old could leave the club this summer with first-team minutes unlikely. But according to journalist Toni Juanmarti (h/t BarcaUniversal), he wants to stay until the end of pre-season in a bid to convince Xavi Hernandez of his abilities.

Araujo apparently has three offers on the table — two from Spain and one from the Netherlands. However, he hasn't heard them yet and plans on staying at the club where he has three years left on his contract.

The seven-cap Mexico international joined Barcelona for a €4 million fee after registering two goals and 14 assists in 109 senior games during his five-and-a-half-year stay at LA Galaxy.