Barcelona to learn fate of Julian Araujo deal today after deadline day drama: Reports

FIFA are expected to provide a definitive answer to Barcelona, LA Galaxy and Julian Araujo on Friday (3 February) regarding their deadline-day transfer deal, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blaugrana wanted to onboard the Mexico international for the second half of the campaign, with an option to make the deal permanent. However, the deal was halted in its tracks due to paperwork being filed just a few seconds after the 31 January deadline.

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany claimed that the delay was just 18 seconds and was caused by a computer error. He told Romano (h/t GOAL):

"We didn't arrive on time due to a computer error - the delay was 18 seconds. We'll have to wait and see what FIFA decide."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Araujo, waiting and hoping for green light after documents signed 20 seconds after the Deadline. Julián Araujo deal — Barcelona and LA Galaxy will receive an answer from FIFA on Friday, both club expect this story to be over in 24h.Araujo, waiting and hoping for green light after documents signed 20 seconds after the Deadline. Julián Araujo deal — Barcelona and LA Galaxy will receive an answer from FIFA on Friday, both club expect this story to be over in 24h. 🔵🔴🇲🇽 #FCBAraujo, waiting and hoping for green light after documents signed 20 seconds after the Deadline. https://t.co/wYhtZdEs4N

It seems that the concerned parties will get an answer from FIFA later today (3 February). Barcelona sanctioned a deadline day deal for Hector Bellerin as he joined Sporting CP for a fee of €2 million with add-ons.

The Spaniard is expected to replace Pedro Porro, who joined Tottenham Hotspur last month. This has left manager Xavi Hernandez with only Sergio Roberto as a natural right-back in his team.

Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde have played out of their natural position to aid the team in that position. However, Barca could use a natural right-back to add a new dynamic to their right flank.

Araujo is relatively quick and is capable of covering every blade of grass for 90 minutes down the wings. He is no slouch in the defensive third of the pitch and is also an adept passer of the ball.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can add him to their squad for the second half of the season.

Xavi says he has confidence in Barcelona forward amidst poor form

Raphinha has registered five goals and seven assists in 28 games across competitions for Barcelona since joining them last summer for a fee of €65 million.

DR JONES @J_Blazer1 Raphinha has scored 3 goals in La Liga, but all have been clutch!



- the opener against Sevilla

- the winner against Osasuna

- the opener against Real Betis



All on difficult grounds.

He's still adapting to life in Spain but his work so far is underrated. Raphinha has scored 3 goals in La Liga, but all have been clutch!- the opener against Sevilla- the winner against Osasuna- the opener against Real Betis All on difficult grounds. He's still adapting to life in Spain but his work so far is underrated. https://t.co/BVlLld8BA7

However, before the clash against Real Betis on 1 February, he had registered just one goal and two assists in his last 13 La Liga appearances. This led to claims that the Catalan giants regret signing him from Leeds United.

Manager Xavi Hernandez was asked to address Raphinha's form at a press conference before taking on Real Betis.

"Raphinha is very important, I have a lot of confidence in him, I have a lot of faith that he will continue to make a difference. He’s a player who I think has four goals and 8 assists, they are not bad numbers at all."

The former Stade Rennais winger did not let his boss down against Los Verdiblanco as he scored in his team's 2-1 win.

Poll : 0 votes