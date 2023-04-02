“I know it interests a lot of people" - France star issues update on future amid transfer links to PSG

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has dismissed rumors linking him with a return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window. The French international played for the Parisian giants until 2019 before joining the Old Lady on a free transfer.

As things stand, Adrien Rabiot has less than six months remaining on his current contract with Juventus. If he does not pen a new deal, he will be in a position to join any side on a free transfer yet again.

Rabiot, however, has stated that he is not worried about his future at the moment and is focused on ending the 2022-23 season with Juventus on a high. Speaking to Telefoot (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), Adrien Rabiot was quoted as saying the following:

"Very sincerely there is nothing special. I hear a lot of noise. I know it interests a lot of people but I'll say it again: I'm really focused on this end of season with Juventus."

Adrien Rabiot has been an integral player for Juventus in a season where the Old Lady have been given a points deduction in Serie A. The former PSG midfielder has contributed nine goals and four assists from 33 matches across all competitions.

Despite his contract expiring at the end of the current season, there is still a possibility that Rabiot will pen a new deal at the Allianz Stadium. However, a full French international available on a free transfer will spice up interest from a host of top European clubs in the summer transfer window.

According to 90min, the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are all keeping an eye on Rabiot's contract developments in Turin.

How did Adrien Rabiot do during his spell at PSG?

Adrien Rabiot had a great spell at PSG before his free transfer to Juventus back in 2019.

The French international went on to make 227 appearances for the Parisian giants and contributed 24 goals and 14 assists along the way. During his time in the French capital, Rabiot went on to win six Ligue 1 titles and four Coupe de France trophies.

His time at PSG saw him make his first-team debut for the French national team back in 2016. Since then, he has gone on to earn 36 caps for France and has scored three goals in the process. Rabiot was part of the France squad which finished runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar back in December.

