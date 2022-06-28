"I don't know if he is into it now, but he seemed to enjoy it" - Gemma Atkinson explains how it was to date Cristiano Ronaldo 

Gemma Atkinson used to date Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo during his first stint at the club in 2007. The Hollyoaks star has now opened up on how it was spending time with the Portuguese superstar.

Speaking to Manchester's Key 103 radio (via Mirror), the model said that her dates with Ronaldo were extremely relaxed. She also recalled a date when they went to her house to drink cups of tea and watch Only Fools and Horses.

When asked if Ronaldo enjoyed the date, the model answered:

"Genuinely!, I don’t know if he’s into it now but he seemed to enjoy it.”

The 37-year-old actress also said that she rejected a huge amount of money from the tabloids for talking about her relationship with Ronaldo:

"When we did split up, I got offered so much money to speak about him. And I didn’t want that"

Gemma Atkinson is now engaged to dancer Gorka Marquez. They also have a daughter named Mia, who was born in 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is now in a steady relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. The couple have had three children together. They first had a daughter named Alana Martina in November 2017. In April 2022, they had twins, a girl and a boy, though the male twin tragically passed away during childbirth.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future has been subject to intense specualtion over the last few weeks

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo made an emotional return to Manchester United last season. Although the Portuguese superstar had a good campaign individually, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances, the Red Devils could only manage a 6th place finish and missed out on Champions League football.

With new manager Erik ten Hag coming in, it could be a season of change and transition at Old Trafford. Doubts have been cast upon Ronaldo's suitability for Ten Hag's style of play. Reports have also emerged that the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is not satisfied with the transfer activity conducted by Manchester United so far.

The 37-year-old superstar is currently enjoying a well deserved vacation with his family and is expected to report back to pre-season training soon at Manchester United.

Manchester United have reportedly said that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, but it will be interesting to see what the future of the Portuguese superstar holds in the coming weeks of the transfer market.

More: Cristiano Ronaldo situation. #MUFC Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.More: youtu.be/TMNOkvG1yCQ Cristiano Ronaldo situation. #MUFC▫️ Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.▫️ Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.▫️ Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.📲 More: youtu.be/TMNOkvG1yCQ https://t.co/6a5Xh1rQo9

