"I don't know the situation" - Barcelona boss Xavi on Lionel Messi's suspension at PSG after unauthorized Saudi Arabia trip

Barcelona manager Xavi refused to comment on Lionel Messi's reported suspension at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine has reportedly been suspended for two weeks without pay for his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi stunned PSG players and officials by traveling to Saudi Arabia with his family last weekend. The footballer was in the Middle East as part of his role as the country's Brand Ambassador for their tourism industry.

Xavi was asked to comment on the suspension, but the Barcelona manager refused as it was not related to his club. He said after their 1-0 win over Osasuna (via BarcaNewsNetwork):

"I can't comment on Messi's situation with his club. I don't know the situation."

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Messi this summer when his PSG contract expires. However, reports suggest the Argentine has also held talks with Al Hilal during his recent Saudi trip.

Will Lionel Messi rejoin Barcelona from PSG?

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste revealed earlier this year that the club were in talks with Lionel Messi about a possible return. He claims that the Argentine's family knows about the negotiations.

"Leo [Messi] and his family know the affection I have for them. I participated in the negotiations that unfortunately did not lead to a successful conclusion. I have the thorn in my side that Leo could not continue in our club."

He added:

"If we are talking about La Masia and grassroots football, we are talking about Messi. Of course I would love for him to come back, for what it could represent at a sporting, social and economic level. We are in contact with them, yes."

Xavi also believes Messi should be returning to the club soon and claimed that it was the PSG star's home. He was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"I have already said that this is his home and his doors are open. He is a friend and we are in permanent contact. It will depend a lot on him, what he wants to do in the future, what fits in at the club. This is his home. The best footballer in the world and the story would always fit."

Lionel Messi is yet to decide on his future, but L'Equipe claim the suspension at PSG is the final straw and that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will not stay at the club.

Poll : 0 votes